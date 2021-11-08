South Africans could be paying R200 less per tank of petrol

Transport specialist and Stellenbosch university professor Stephan Krygsman says that South African motorists could easily pay R3.50 to R4.00 per litre less for fuel.

With a 45 litre tank, this translates to a saving of between R158 and R180, while on a 60-litre tank, it amounts to a R210–R240 saving.

Speaking to Rapport, Krygsman said government could lower the price by scrapping the Road Accident Fund (RAF) levy, and deregulating prescribed profit margins.

The current wholesale margin for fuel is set at 40.5c per litre, while the retail markup is R2.27 per litre.

Krygsman said that if these are lowered and deregulated, competition between garages could lead to a lower price of petrol.

He conceded that if garages need to cut costs to reduce their margins, it could lead to retrenchments.

The regulation of the petrol price in South Africa—with fixed profit margins for wholesale and retail—was instituted to prevent large companies from gaining a monopoly in South Africa, Krygsman said.

It was also to ensure adequate and stable income for the industry, he explained. This allowed them to plan and invest in infrastructure.

Krygsman said the retail price of diesel is not regulated because the former government focused on regular motorists and commuters who mostly used petrol vehicles.

Wits university professor Rod Crompton disagrees with Krygsman’s summary of the reasons, but agrees that profit margin regulation on petrol should be abolished.

In a report Crompton and three other authors wrote last year, they said the government restricted petrol price competition to ensure better returns for investors, rather than protect consumers from predatory pricing.

Crompton and his co-authors said there is a lack of transparency regarding the determination of certain margins.

Detailed information about the regulatory accounting system is kept secret by the Department of Energy, despite policy promising increased transparency.

“This is extraordinary for a number of reasons. Economic regulation is supposed to be in the public interest,” they wrote.

Regarding the fact that South Africa’s fuel price remains lower than many other countries, Krygsman agreed but said that monthly transport costs in South Africa are incredibly high.

While countries in Europe and Asia pay less, they have other options such as cheap public transport.

They also tend to live closer to where they work, reducing their monthly transport costs.

Krygsman’s proposal to cut the RAF levy and deregulate petrol profit margins comes after the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) released an analysis showing that fuel taxes increased by 126% in ten years.

In comparison, the basic fuel price (BFP) increased by less than 50%.

Furthermore, the increase in BFP can be attributed to the weakened rand.

“If you go back to November ten years ago, the price of oil was 31% higher than it is today, but fortunately for us, at that time the rand was a lot stronger,” said Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage.