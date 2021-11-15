South Africa’s new traffic fine system must be scrapped — AA

The Automobile Association of South Africa (AA) has called on Parliament to repeal the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Act.

Aarto seeks to bring sweeping changes to South Africa’s traffic fine regime, including introducing a point-based demerit system that could see motorists’ licences suspended after repeated infringements.

Parts of Aarto are already in effect in Tshwane in Johannesburg, but the system is only set to roll out nationally on 1 June 2022.

However, the employment contract of Japh Chuwe, the CEO of the Road Traffic Infringement Agency (RTIA), which administers the traffic fine system, was terminated at the end of October.

AA spokesperson Layton Beard said this development has raised “serious questions” about the future of Aarto.

“The AA wrote to the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Transport last week seeking a halting of the rollout of Aarto, the dissolution of the RTIA via a repeal of the Aarto Act, and clarification on the details of why Mr. Chuwe’s contract was terminated,” Beard said.

The RTIA announced that its board terminated Chuwe’s contract following findings from a disciplinary process conducted due to investigations by an independent firm of forensic investigators.

The investigations came after the Auditor-General’s 2019/2020 findings and whistle-blower reports on allegations of serious maladministration by the Registrar/CEO and other senior officials.

Chuwe had been employed by the RTIA for nearly 15 years, initially as a senior manager and eventually as Registrar/CEO from 2010.

Beard highlighted that Chuwe was either closely adjacent to those who were accountable, or was himself directly responsible for several events during this time, including:

The run-up to and rollout of the Aarto pilot project, which was launched in 2008 for what was advised would be approximately 18 months.

The failure of the Aarto pilot project and the inexplicable delays in the project’s feedback and review process.

The abuses of process and disregard for the Aarto Act, which led to a judicial finding against the RTIA in the Fines 4 U case heard in the North Gauteng High Court.

The revisions of the Aarto Act, which removed vital protections of administrative fairness at the core of Aarto and introduced further complications.

The contradictory and revenue-orientated revisions of the Aarto regulations, including the introduction of the Infringement Penalty Levy and the revisions to Schedule 3, which it said were both disproportionate and unfair, notably towards those who drive for a living.

The AA said the failure of the RTIA to implement a just, equitable and effective traffic enforcement system, therefore, rested primarily with Chuwe.

“Under his tenure, the organisation was dysfunctional, unable to implement and administer Aarto,” the AA said in its letter to the Parliamentary Committee.

Due to this failure, the AA holds that the transport minister should repeal the Aarto Act, thereby dissolving the RTIA and placing traffic enforcement exclusively under the auspices of the Criminal Procedure Act for the time being.

The organisation also wants the details for Chuwe’s dismissals to be released in full, including all material dates and events, the Rands value of any financial loss to the RTIA and, should any losses have occurred, the steps government is taking to recover these losses.

“The processes underway in relation to the ‘other senior managers’ mentioned in the RTIA’s release should also be disclosed,” Beard said.

The AA added it supported introducing a points demerit system as envisaged in Aarto, but the current regulations were geared more towards revenue collection and did not promote road safety.

Now read: Uber and Bolt drivers protest in South Africa