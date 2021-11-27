Renault reveals its first flying car

Renault joined forces with TheArsenale, a design firm from Miami, to develop its first flying car — the Air4.

The human-sized drone with a nostalgic body attached marks the 60th anniversary of the original Renault 4.

The fully electric flying vehicle can reach an altitude of 700 metres and travel at a max speed of 25 metres per second (between 85 and 90 kilometres per hour).

It has a 22,000mAh battery on board with a maximum output of 90,000mAh. As a result, the flying vehicle produces 380kg of vector thrust — 95kg per propeller.

Instead of wheels, the Renault Air4 has four two-blade propellers, one at each corner of the vehicle.

Renault describes the driver’s cabin as “utilitarian”, and the driver accesses the vehicle by lifting the car’s body, which is hinged at the front.

Renault and TheArsenale showcased the vehicle in flight—the video is embedded below—and the Air4 is now destined to be displayed at the Atelier Renault museum in Paris and elsewhere around the world in 2022

“AIR4’s a symbol of independence and freedom, born out of the realization that traffic is compounding, lives are grinding to a halt, and the world above us is unhampered,” Renault said.

