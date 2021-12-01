Petrol price blunder

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) has admitted it made a mistake in the announced adjustments to the petrol price for December.

On Monday, DMRE minister Gwede Mantashe said that unleaded 93 and 95 petrol would increase by 81 cents from midnight on Wednesday.

However, the actual price at the pumps was only supposed to go up by 75 cents.

In a newly released statement, the department explained the 6 cents difference was due to the adjustment of wages for service station workers already being implemented in September 2021.

The department said it was the first time in the basic fuel price determination’s history that it made such an error.

“The DMRE profusely apologises for the inconvenience caused,” it stated.

The department added it had instructed stakeholders to effect the changes immediately.

Following the correction of the price increases, the inland per-litre price of unleaded 93 should be R20.08, while a litre of unleaded 95 should cost you R20.30.

The department said that the rest of the fuel price adjustments were correct. That means the 72.50 cents increase for 50ppm diesel and 74.5 cents increase for 500ppm diesel remains.

The wholesale price of illuminating paraffin has also increased by 42.20 cents.

The table below shows the correct price of petrol for November 2021 and December 2021.

Petrol prices in South Africa Fuel type and location November 2021 December 2021 93 unleaded petrol — Inland R19.32 R20.07 95 unleaded petrol — Inland R19.54 R20.29 93 unleaded petrol — Coast R18.80 R19.55 95 unleaded petrol — Coast R18.82 R19.57

The DMRE’s blunder comes after it decided to cease publishing the daily over or under-recovery for fuel prices in South Africa.

Companies and media houses have previously used the information to estimate upcoming petrol price changes.

Instead, the department’s Central Energy Fund (CEF) will now only update the information publicly once, at the end of the month.

The reasoning for the decision appears to be based on a disagreement between the government and the Automobile Association (AA), which has used the data for its previous mid-month updates to consumers.

The department has accused the AA of undermining the energy minister by making its own announcements.

The AA has slammed the accusation, stating that the data was freely available and calling the department’s comments “borderline defamatory”.

The AA said the decision was not in the best interest of motorists and consumers, who could no longer prepare their budgets for any fuel price fluctuations ahead of time.

In a statement following the department’s admission of the error, it called for greater transparency on fuel prices from the government.

“In the past, the daily updates provided some indication of fuel price movements to the public, but that is no longer the case,” it said.

“This, combined with this error by the DMRE, which was not identified by any one of the many people who should review this adjustment before the minister’s official announcement, supports our view that a review of the fuel price is long overdue.”

“We will continue to pressure the government to initiate such a review so that all consumers are confident the pricing which is released by the DMRE is accurate and fair,” the AA stated.