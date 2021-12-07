Online car licence disc renewal system delayed

The South African Post Office says its online vehicle licence renewal facility has been delayed until next year.

The state-owned postal service revealed this in a recent press statement that provides advice to motorists on how to renew their licence discs quickly.

“The SA Post Office’s online renewal facility for motor vehicle licences has been delayed by administrative and legal requirements and is expected to be launched in early 2022,” the postal service stated.

It did not divulge further details on the exact requirements which still had to be met.

The online renewal system was first announced by the Road Traffic Management Corporation and FNB on 11 October 2021.

It will allow South Africans to renew and pay for their motor vehicle licence discs without visiting a Post Office or registering authority.

FNB will facilitate payments made on the system, while the Post Office is set to handle delivery of the licence discs at R99 each.

Initially, the statement implied the service had already launched.

But soon after the announcement, multiple MyBroadband forum members reported they did not see an option to renew their motor vehicle licences under the “Motor Vehicle Renewals” section of their NaTIS profiles.

FNB subsequently told motoring news website TopAuto that the facility was “in the process of going live”.

The online facility will also be accompanied by an app, which the Post Office originally anticipated would launch by the end of October 2021.

Several third-party service providers already offer online licence disc renewal services, including Renewonline, Licence ZA, ChatBack, and FNB itself.

These providers require that motorists submit their personal and vehicle information. They then visit a post office or registering authority to perform the renewal on their clients’ behalf.

For their services, they charge an admin and delivery fee. They then ship the licence disc to the motorist via a private courier.

However, the Post Office has claimed it has the sole right to deliver all postal items weighing 1kg or less in the country, including vehicle licence discs and driver’s licence cards.

It is currently embroiled in a court battle with Postnet and other courier companies regarding Schedule 2 of the Postal Services Act, which it claims supports its legal monopoly on delivering such parcels.