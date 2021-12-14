South Africans will not see fuel prices decrease on the same scale as the increases experienced in recent months, even following a fuel price review.

This is according to Layton Beard, spokesperson for the Automobile Association of South Africa (AA), who indicated that South Africans would at least get clarity on fuel prices if a review takes place.

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana called for changes to how the fuel price is calculated following the significant fuel increase in December.

Regulated fuel prices have increased by more than 40% during 2021.

The increase in fuel costs is of concern to Godongwana, “to the extent that we may have to play a role, to do whatever we can, to support the reform of the fuel price,” he told lawmakers on Friday 10 December.

“At this point in time, a big part of the price increases is the levy,” he said.

“The way of countering price increases is an urgent matter for review, and that is on the table.”

Beard indicated that this is good as South Africans would then at least get some clarity on the components that comprise the fuel price.

“One of the things we said that needed to happen very urgently was a review of the fuel price to determine exactly whether all the components that are part of the fuel price are necessary and still appropriate for South Africa, are calculated correctly, and are audited correctly,” Beard told SABC News.

“We will then be able to determine, through that process, whether there was anything that we could take off that fuel price to bring it down.”

Beard also explained the major levies contributing to South Africa’s exorbitant fuel prices.

“In South Africa, we have two very big levies, the general fuel levy which is pegged at R3.93 a litre, and the Road Accident Fund levy, which is pegged at R2.18 a litre,” Beard said.

“Together, those two levies comprise R6.11 of every litre of petrol, and that’s a cause of concern.”

These two levies have increased steadily since the end of 2011, at which point the general petrol and Road Accident Fund (RAF) levies were R1.78 and R0.80, respectively.

“Together, they bring in the region of about R110 billion to the fiscus every year, part of which goes to the Road Accident Fund,” Beard said.

According to Beard, privatisation of the RAF could be a potential solution to making the organisation more streamlined and reducing the cost to the taxpayer.

“We’ve said in terms of the Road Accident Fund we need to look at the management of the RAF, [to determine] whether there is a need for us to privatise or semi-privatise the RAF, and whether there are any interventions that can be done to make that organisation more streamlined and run more efficiently,” he said.

One of the major issues on South African roads is road safety, as the high occurrence of accidents in South Africa puts financial pressure on the RAF.

“Our view is that improved road safety in South Africa is going to have a positive effect, not only on the economy, it’s going to have a positive effect on the RAF,’ Beard said.

“It may, and it should have a positive effect down the line on the petrol price because the reliance on the RAF is not going to be as severe as it is currently.”

Beard also indicated that South Africa should urgently look to move away from its reliance on freight transport, possibly by improving the railway system to a point where it can reliably transport goods across the country.