WeBuyCars relaunches the Dome as a “super-showroom”

WeBuyCars has launched its WeBuyCars Dome, a new “super-showroom” in Northgate, Johannesburg, capable of accommodating more than 1,000 vehicles.

According to the company, that officially makes it the largest used vehicle showroom in Africa.

WeBuyCars said prospective customers could expect a full range of services and some impressive add-ons at the company’s newest branch, including buying and selling used vehicles, online vehicle auctions, in-house financing, insurance solutions and more.

Additionally, the showroom will house a kids play area and a newly built WeCafé where customers can recharge their batteries and enjoy a meal.

The company said the new dealership would be open seven days a week.

The Dome was previously used as an events venue, where local and international artists performed in concert, and exhibitions like the Rage technology expo took place.

WeBuyCars CEO Faan van der Walt said the company decided on an initial “soft opening” considering the current state of Covid-19 cases in the country, specifically within Gauteng.

“The safety of WeBuyCars customers and staff is grounded within the company’s purpose and will always remain its top priority,” WeBuyCars stated.

“Therefore, strict health and safety precautions have been implemented to protect visitors and staff against Covid-19,” it added.

While the dealership has already started trading, a few finishing touches and minor renovations remained to be completed.

“By Friday, the 17th of December, we will be fully operational,” Van der Walt said.

Van der Walt said a grand opening would follow on 23 March 2022.