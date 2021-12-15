Toyota shows off 15 new electric car concepts — including a bakkie and Compact Cruiser

Toyota showcased 15 new electric vehicle (EV) concept models during a major Battery EV Strategies presentation to the media on Tuesday.

The Japanese car giant announced it now has plans to launch 30 electric vehicles by 2030, after previously confirming the rollout of 15 models by 2025.

Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda said the company not only planned to add battery EV options to its existing models but would also offer a full line-up of new “reasonably priced” mass-produced models.

The company recently revealed the bZ4X mid-size SUV, one of the first models in its “beyond Zero” (bZ) series, which is currently in production at Toyota’s Motomachi Plant and will begin rolling out to customers soon.

The bZ4X comes in a single motor option that offers 201 horsepower or a dual motor with 215 horsepower.

All models will come with a 450km range and 150KW fast charging for a quick refill from empty to 80% in half an hour.

A notable inclusion among the new concept vehicles Toyota showed off was an electric bakkie.

While it’s possible that this could be an electric Hilux, Autoblog noted the design appears much more similar to the Tacoma, a popular pickup truck primarily sold in the US, Canada and Mexico.

That means the Tacoma, not the Hilux, could get an electric option in those countries before 2030.

Below is the Toyota bakkie EV on display during the presentation.

Another interesting model is the Compact Cruiser, a smaller, electrified version of the FJ Cruiser that looks like a prime competitor for the likes of the quirky Suzuki Jimny.

Other models on the floor included a small crossover, sedan, sports car, and compact and large SUVs.

The company also unveiled a range of EV concepts under its high-end Lexus brand.

Toyota said the Lexus Electrified Sport model will accelerate from 0-100km/h in just over two seconds and should offer an impressive range of about 700km.

Below are images of all the EV concepts Toyota showed off during the presentation.

bZ small crossover

bZ compact SUV

bZ large SUV

bZ SDN

Crossover EV

Sports EV

Small SUEV

Micro Box

Mid Box

Lexus Electrified Sedan

Lexus Electrified Sport

Lexus RZ

Lexus Electrified SUV