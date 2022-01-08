Best electric vehicles available in South Africa — and what to look forward to

South Africans have limited options when it comes to electric vehicles when compared with the international EV market.

However, there are several great EVs available to buy in the country, and in 2022 South Africa is expected to see the biggest number of new battery-electric vehicles launched in a single year.

Whether you are a fan of luxury cars, stylish exteriors, or pure performance, there are several options available.

Exciting options currently available for South Africans to order include the Porsche Taycan range, the BMW i3s, the Mini Cooper SE, and the Jaguar I-Pace.

The cheapest model South Africans can buy is the Mini, with a starting price of R658,000. On the other end of the scale, Porsche has made its Taycan Turbo S available from R4,061,000.

The Taycan Turbo S is by far the most powerful EV South Africans can buy, boasting a 0-100km/h time of 2.8 seconds, 560kW of power, and 1,050Nm of torque.

Some of the best EVs available for South Africans to buy or reserve are summarised below.

Porsche Taycan Turbo S

Engine power/torque: 560kW/1,050Nm

560kW/1,050Nm 0-100km/h: 2.8 seconds

2.8 seconds Range: 390-416 km

390-416 km Price: From R4,061,000

Porsche Taycan GTS

Engine power/torque: 440kW/850Nm

440kW/850Nm 0-100km/h: 3.7 seconds

3.7 seconds Range: 439-504 km

439-504 km Price: From R3,179,000

Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo

Engine power/torque: 500kW/850Nm

500kW/850Nm 0-100km/h: 3.3 seconds

3.3 seconds Range: 395-452 km

395-452 km Price: From R3,493,000

BMW i3s

Engine power/torque: 135kW/250Nm

135kW/250Nm 0-100km/h: 7.3 seconds

7.3 seconds Range: 325km

325km Price: From R835,200

Volvo XC40 Recharge

Engine power/torque: 300kW/660Nm

300kW/660Nm 0-100km/h: 4.9 seconds

4.9 seconds Range: 418km

418km Price: From R1,200,000

Jaguar I-Pace

Engine power/torque: 294kW/696Nm

294kW/696Nm 0-100km/h: 4.8 seconds

4.8 seconds Range: 407km

407km Price: From R1,999,900

Mini Cooper SE

Engine power/torque: 13k5W/270Nm

13k5W/270Nm 0-100km/h: 7.3 seconds

7.3 seconds Range: 215km

215km Price: R658,000

What to look forward to in 2022

Only 154 electric vehicles were sold in South Africa during 2019 and a minuscule 92 EV units were sold in 2020.

This can be attributed to the fact that EVs remain expensive, in part due to import duties, and that relatively few manufacturers have launched their EV ranges in South Africa.

However, barring any delays caused by the ongoing global chip shortage, 2022 should be an exciting year for South African EV enthusiasts.

This year should see at least 13 new fully-electric vehicles launch in the country.

Audi will be releasing the most EVs in South Africa this year, such as the e-Tron GT Quattro and the RS e-Tron GT.

Here are some of the most exciting EVs expected to arrive in South Africa this year.

Audi e-Tron GT Quattro

Engine power/torque: 350kW/630Nm

350kW/630Nm 0-100km/h: 4.5 seconds

4.5 seconds Range: 452-488km

452-488km Price: R2,715,000

Audi RS e-Tron GT

Engine power/torque: 440kW/830Nm

440kW/830Nm 0-100km/h: 3.3 seconds

3.3 seconds Range: 433-472km

433-472km Price: R3,300,000

BMW i4 M50

Engine power/torque: 400kW/795Nm

400kW/795Nm 0-100km/h: 3.9 seconds

3.9 seconds Range: 510km

510km Price: TBC

BMW iX xDrive40

Engine power/torque: 240kW/630Nm

240kW/630Nm 0-100km/h: 6.1 seconds

6.1 seconds Range: 390-425km

390-425km Price: R1,650,000

Mercedes-Benz EQS

Engine power/torque: 245kW

245kW 0-100km/h: 6.2 seconds

6.2 seconds Range: Up to 785km

Up to 785km Price: TBC

