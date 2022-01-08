Best electric vehicles available in South Africa — and what to look forward to

South Africans have limited options when it comes to electric vehicles when compared with the international EV market.
However, there are several great EVs available to buy in the country, and in 2022 South Africa is expected to see the biggest number of new battery-electric vehicles launched in a single year.
Whether you are a fan of luxury cars, stylish exteriors, or pure performance, there are several options available.
Exciting options currently available for South Africans to order include the Porsche Taycan range, the BMW i3s, the Mini Cooper SE, and the Jaguar I-Pace.
The cheapest model South Africans can buy is the Mini, with a starting price of R658,000. On the other end of the scale, Porsche has made its Taycan Turbo S available from R4,061,000.
The Taycan Turbo S is by far the most powerful EV South Africans can buy, boasting a 0-100km/h time of 2.8 seconds, 560kW of power, and 1,050Nm of torque.
Some of the best EVs available for South Africans to buy or reserve are summarised below.
Porsche Taycan Turbo S
- Engine power/torque: 560kW/1,050Nm
- 0-100km/h: 2.8 seconds
- Range: 390-416 km
- Price: From R4,061,000
Porsche Taycan GTS
- Engine power/torque: 440kW/850Nm
- 0-100km/h: 3.7 seconds
- Range: 439-504 km
- Price: From R3,179,000
Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo
- Engine power/torque: 500kW/850Nm
- 0-100km/h: 3.3 seconds
- Range: 395-452 km
- Price: From R3,493,000
BMW i3s
- Engine power/torque: 135kW/250Nm
- 0-100km/h: 7.3 seconds
- Range: 325km
- Price: From R835,200
Volvo XC40 Recharge
- Engine power/torque: 300kW/660Nm
- 0-100km/h: 4.9 seconds
- Range: 418km
- Price: From R1,200,000
Jaguar I-Pace
- Engine power/torque: 294kW/696Nm
- 0-100km/h: 4.8 seconds
- Range: 407km
- Price: From R1,999,900
Mini Cooper SE
- Engine power/torque: 13k5W/270Nm
- 0-100km/h: 7.3 seconds
- Range: 215km
- Price: R658,000
What to look forward to in 2022
Only 154 electric vehicles were sold in South Africa during 2019 and a minuscule 92 EV units were sold in 2020.
This can be attributed to the fact that EVs remain expensive, in part due to import duties, and that relatively few manufacturers have launched their EV ranges in South Africa.
However, barring any delays caused by the ongoing global chip shortage, 2022 should be an exciting year for South African EV enthusiasts.
This year should see at least 13 new fully-electric vehicles launch in the country.
Audi will be releasing the most EVs in South Africa this year, such as the e-Tron GT Quattro and the RS e-Tron GT.
Here are some of the most exciting EVs expected to arrive in South Africa this year.
Audi e-Tron GT Quattro
- Engine power/torque: 350kW/630Nm
- 0-100km/h: 4.5 seconds
- Range: 452-488km
- Price: R2,715,000
Audi RS e-Tron GT
- Engine power/torque: 440kW/830Nm
- 0-100km/h: 3.3 seconds
- Range: 433-472km
- Price: R3,300,000
BMW i4 M50
- Engine power/torque: 400kW/795Nm
- 0-100km/h: 3.9 seconds
- Range: 510km
- Price: TBC
BMW iX xDrive40
- Engine power/torque: 240kW/630Nm
- 0-100km/h: 6.1 seconds
- Range: 390-425km
- Price: R1,650,000
Mercedes-Benz EQS
- Engine power/torque: 245kW
- 0-100km/h: 6.2 seconds
- Range: Up to 785km
- Price: TBC
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.