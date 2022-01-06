New traffic fines coming to 144 towns and cities in South Africa

The Road Traffic Infringement Agency (RTIA) is scheduled to add 144 municipal areas to South Africa’s new traffic fine system between 1 January and 30 June 2022.

This is part of the third phase of the rollout of the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) system, which is currently only live in Johannesburg and Tshwane.

However, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) says that the agency has not yet completed important parts of Phase 2 — specifically bringing an appeals tribunal into full operation.

Outa legal affairs head Stefanie Fick recently told eNCA that the appeals tribunal is important, as the Aarto Amendment Act does away with motorists’ ability to challenge fines in court.

Considering that motorists will receive demerit points for traffic infringements, the proper functioning of the appeals tribunal is essential.

Under Aarto, you are allowed to accumulate 15 demerit points on your driving licence before it is suspended. A licence may be suspended twice before it is cancelled.

Outa has said that government should delay the implementation of Aarto and that it won’t achieve government’s stated goals.

“We are all for anything that will make sure that the carnage on our roads is minimised or eliminated. However, we don’t believe the Aarto system is going to achieve this,” Fick said.

Instead, Fick said Outa believes government should first focus resources on increasing visible policing.

“We believe that there’s some other practical ways of accomplishing the same same thing instead of trying to get this off the ground, which has taken an enormous amount of time,” said Fick.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has said that it is working on a cohesive response to Aarto.

According to a report, the DA could use its newfound position of power in three major Gauteng metropolitan municipalities to thwart Aarto.

The rollout schedule the RTIA initially provided is summarised in the table below.

Phase Dates Aarto functions to be implemented Phase 1 1 July 2021 – 30 September 2021 Establishment of 7 Aarto service outlets

eNATIS will be enabled to collect Aarto payments

Allowing Aarto elective options to be processed in Issuing Authorities and service outlets.

Communications campaign to educate motorists on Aarto Phase 2 1 October 2021 – 31 December 2021 67 local and metropolitan authorities proclaimed for Aarto rollout

18 additional Aarto service outlets will be established

Adjudication process brought online in all provinces

Appeals Tribunal will enter full operation Phase 3 1 January 2022 – 30 June 2022 144 municipal areas will be added to the Aarto system Phase 4 1 July 2022 Launch of the Points Demerit System

Introduction of rehabilitation programme for repeat offenders

20 self-service kiosks will be established

Demerit points

There are currently 2,659 offences listed on the Aarto website. The following table gives examples of various offences with differing amounts of demerit points attached.