New driver’s licences for South Africa

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula said South Africa will get new driver’s licence cards with a formal announcement about the issue expected soon.

Mbalula said that the only hurdle to introducing the new driver’s licence cards was approval from the cabinet.

The minister has previously said the Driving Licence Card Account (DLCA) was in the final phase of designing a new driving licence card.

He said a proposal was expected to be made before the end of the 2021/2022 financial year.

The DLCA, the sole producer of driver’s licences in South Africa, has said that the new licence will be aligned closer to international practices.

The new licence cards will be aligned with international practices and incorporate new technologies. The design of the licence card will also be changed.

“The introduction of the new driving licence involves a new design of the driving licence card and the re-engineering of processes to allow for agility and focus on delivering services efficiently and quickly,” the DLCA said.

It added that the project would allow for the adoption of digital technologies such as blockchain and other related technologies, forming the platform an integrated transport system.

The DLCA added that its key priority was to modernise the “driving licence production environment”.

This modernisation includes buying a new production machine that is capable of printing more modern licences and the introduction of a new secure, high quality, and durable licence card.

While the card will still have to be approved by parliament, it is envisaged that the new design and the procurement of the machine will run concurrently.

The DLCA’s annual performance plan for 2021/2022 revealed that South Africa will introduce a new mobile or e-driving licence.

The new electronic licence will give motorists the option to apply for a physical card and electronic driver’s licence.