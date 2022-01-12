Online driver’s licence card renewals “coming soon” — with delivery to your door

A new online payment system that will allow South African motorists to renew and pay for their vehicle licence discs and driver’s licence cards online will be launching soon.

That was the word from transport minister Fikile Mbalula on Wednesday morning.

According to Mbalula, the services that will be supported include motor vehicle licence disc and driver’s licence card renewals and payment for learner’s and driver’s licence tests.

Motorists will also be able to get their driver’s licence card delivered to their door, the minister said.

ONLINE PAYMENT COMING SOON

For the following services: Motor vehicle licence renewal

Driving licence card renewal

Learner’s licence test

The motor vehicle licence portion of the service was announced several months ago and was set to go live by the end of October 2021.

The motor vehicle licence portion of the service was announced several months ago and was set to go live by the end of October 2021.

However, the South African Post Office, which will be handling the delivery of cards and discs renewed via the portal once it is available, confirmed it had been delayed until early 2022 due to administrative and legal requirements.

While Mbalula did not divulge any specific timeframe for the service’s launch, the driver’s licence card renewal capability is likely still more than a month away.

The country’s only driver’s licence card printing machine has been out of order since 7 November 2021.

The transport department expressed plans to replace the two-decade-old machine as far back as March 2021 but seemingly did not budget for it.

Its breakdown resulted in a backlog of 383,000 renewals by the beginning of December, which according to estimates, has grown to half a million outstanding renewals by the end of 2021.

On Wednesday, the minister said that no other country was using the same type of machine as South Africa anymore.

He also revealed the machine had been sent for repairs to Germany, where it was manufactured. Mbalula said the repairs would take about a month.

The minister has repeatedly promised South Africa would get a new smart driver’s licence card that would meet international standards and be manufactured with a new machine.

Most recently, he said the proposal for the new card and machine would be presented for approval to Cabinet before the end of February 2022.

The minister has also said he would soon be announcing temporary measures regarding temporary driving licences to address the backlog of renewals.

Civil action groups like Outa have slammed the suggestion that motorists who cannot renew their licence cards be forced to pay R90 for temporary permits.