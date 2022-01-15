How much you will pay to renew your car and driver’s licence

The Department of Transport has gazetted updated transaction and service fees for its upcoming online vehicle licence disc and driver’s licence card renewal system.

Earlier this week, transport minister Fikile Mbalula said the new NaTIS-based system was “coming soon” and would offer the following services:

Motor vehicle licence renewal

Driving licence card renewal

Learner’s licence test

Driving licence test

The system aims to help address a significant backlog in the issuing of driver’s licence cards, learner’s licences, professional driving permits, and motor vehicle licence discs.

The wording of the services in the latest gazette has been changed for the second time, clarifying some of the previous confusion over the fees.

The department’s initial gazette with details of the fees used the words “issuance and delivery” for the licence disc, while the driver’s licence card renewal said it was for the “online booking” with no mention of issuing being included in the price.

Despite the RTMC repeatedly stating that the R250 fee included the issuance of the card, inaccurate reports continued to spread as a result of the poor word choice.

Most of the items on the new list now include the words “online application, issuing and delivery”.

The driver’s licence card fee still excludes any mention of issuing but has been reduced from R250 to R22.

The department also lists the delivery of a driver’s licence card as a service item, charged at R99.

The table below shows the new fees for online renewals of licence discs, vehicle registration certificates, and driver’s licence cards.

Online licence disc and card renewal fees Item Price Transaction fee (applies to all services) R72 Online application, issuing and delivery of a motor vehicle licence and disc via ordinary mail R28 Online application, issuing and delivery of a motor vehicle licence and disc via registered mail R72 Online application, issuing and delivery of a motor vehicle licence and disc via courier service R99 Online application, issuing and delivery of a registration certificate for a motor vehicle by the titleholder R530 Online notification of change of ownership of a motor vehicle by the current title holder R530 Online application for booking for renewal of driving licence card R22 Delivery of a driving licence card R99 Request for an electronic copy of the Accident Report R60

Some of the other previously included fees have also been reduced significantly since the last gazette published in early September 2021.

For example, the online application, issuing, and delivery of a registration certificate for a motor vehicle by the titleholder or the online notification of change of ownership of a motor vehicle would cost R700.

The new amount for the same services is now R530.