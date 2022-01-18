Your used car could be worth much more than a year ago

Many second-hand vehicles in South Africa are now worth more than a year ago.

That is according to WeBuyCars founder and executive director Faan van der Walt, who was recently interviewed on Talk 702’s The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield.

The Covid-19 pandemic has fuelled trade and supply constraints, choking the availability of semiconductors across the world.

These components are necessary to control various computerised parts of modern vehicles.

Van der Walt explained the shortage has heavily impacted South Africa’s new car sales.

“Last year, we sold 464,000 new vehicles, which is significantly less than the pre-Covid levels of way more than half a million vehicles per annum,” he stated.

By comparison, South Africa’s used vehicle sales for 2021 told a “good story”.

“There were over 1.5 million used vehicle registrations in 2021, which is up there with pre-Covid levels,” Van der Walt stated.

The resulting demand has pushed up prices for used vehicles significantly.

“A year ago, our average purchase price for a vehicle was R30,000 less than what it is now. That’s nearly a 30% inflation,” he said.

“It’s not as if we are buying new vehicles with lower mileage; it’s just that cars are becoming more expensive.”

Van der Walt said owners of second-hand vehicles should be aware that their cars are now likely worth more than they were a year ago, especially if the car was older than 12 months.

It is, therefore, a golden opportunity to sell your current vehicle, but only if you are not looking to replace that vehicle with another used car.

South Africa’s situation correlates with other markets, like the US and the UK, which in 2021 saw used car prices surge by 37% and 28%, respectively.

Van der Walt expects the prices should start normalising and remain at current levels, but volumes would continue to grow.

WeBuyCars global expansion

As one of the country’s biggest used car dealerships, WeBuyCars has benefitted from the demand for second-hand vehicles.

It recently reported monthly sales of around 9,000 vehicles.

The company has seen tremendous growth over the last few years, culminating in opening the biggest used car dealership on the continent — the WeBuyCars Dome in Northgate, Johannesburg.

The company is planning to expand across South Africa’s borders this year.

“We are looking to North Africa and opening a branch in Morocco and maybe even Egypt soon,” he said.

In Morocco, it plans to open its own branches, while in Egypt, it is considering a partnership with an established company.

Van der Walt said WeBuyCars would first run a proof-of-concept period of about three months in Morocco to test and set up a website and generate leads using its IP and systems developed over many years.

“Once it’s proven, we can ramp it up quickly,” he said.

Van der Walt added the first WeBuyCars dealership in Morocco should be up and running before the end of 2022, if not earlier in the year.