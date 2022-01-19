Cheapest ways to renew your car licence disc

19 January 2022

While transport minister Fikile Mbalula has promised his department would launch an online renewal facility for vehicle licence discs and driver’s licence cards “soon”, South Africans have been able to renew their car licences online for years.

Many motorists don’t have the time or patience to wait in a queue at the Post Office or Driver’s Licence Testing Centre (DLTC) to renew their motor vehicle licence disc every year.

Several companies have seen this as a golden opportunity and built successful businesses focused on taking the hassle out of the vehicle licencing process.

Most recently, Pick n Pay launched a vehicle licence disc renewal platform after previously supporting the ability to collect licence discs at some of its stores through Renewonline.

It joins First National Bank to become the second major South African company to offer this service.

Numerous smaller businesses have popped up in recent years to provide the same service via online bookings, phone calls, or physical branches.

Like Pick ‘n Pay and FNB, these providers charge an administration fee to handle the licence renewal on your behalf, in addition to a delivery fee for the cost of the courier to your preferred address.

The transport department is now planning to disintermediate these middlemen by offering its own online process direct to motorists, and it could be successful if it sticks to the pricing it has published in a recent Government Gazette.

The department plans to charge a R72 transaction fee and delivery fees ranging from R28 for standard mail to R99 for a courier service.

That means its service will cost between R127 and R171, including the transaction fee — cheaper than all the other options currently available.

Notably, the City of Cape Town already offers its residents a motor vehicle licence renewal service with no additional charges on top of the standard vehicle licencing fees.

Road safety officer Jennifer Solomons places sticker on vehicle’s windscreen.

We compared the prices of the various private service providers on the market to see which was the most affordable.

It should be noted we did not include the transaction fee or vehicle licencing cost, which will differ based on the tare of your vehicle and the province in which the car is registered.

At the time of publication, PayCity was the cheapest option. It only charges R99 for the delivery of the motor vehicle licence and no additional fees.

EasyRenew was the second cheapest at R181. However, this is only available when paid via debit order. Its standard EFT fee is R230.

FNB and Motor Hero’s services were tied for third-cheapest, with admin and delivery fees totalling R199.

Pick ‘n Pay was the most expensive of all the providers, at R444 with all fees included.

On top of this, Pick n Pay requires customers to visit a store to pay, unlike the other providers that offer online payment.

The table below compares the prices of online vehicle licence disc renewal services in South Africa.

Online licence disc renewal services compared
Service provider Available provinces Service/admin fee Delivery fee Total (without vehicle licencing cost)
ChatBack Gauteng
Western Cape
KwaZulu-Natal
North West
Free State		 R300
R350 (Free State only)		 R110 (outside included provinces) R300
R350
R410 (outside included provinces)
EasyRenew Gauteng
KwaZulu-Natal		 R181 (debit order)
R230 (EFT)		 Included R181 (debit order)
R230 (EFT)
FNB All R199 Included R199
Licence ZA Gauteng
Limpopo		 R207 Included R207
Motor Hero Gauteng
KwaZulu-Natal
Limpopo
Free State
Eastern Cape
Northern Cape		 R199 Included R199
PayCity Gauteng
City of Cape Town		 R0 R99 R99
Pick n Pay All R345 R99 R444
Renewonline Gauteng
Limpopo		 R95 R115 R210
Sorted Gauteng
Western Cape		 R300 Included R300

