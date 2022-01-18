Pick n Pay car licence disc renewal and traffic fine service launched

Pick n Pay has rolled out a vehicle licence disc renewal and traffic fine management pilot programme in 1,429 stores across South Africa.

While a similar service has been available at selected Spar and Pick n Pay stores in partnership with Renewonline, the new system works through an online portal and is more widely available.

Customers can register online or at a Pick n Pay till point. They must then upload the requested documentation to the online portal and provide a delivery address.

After requesting a renewal, customers may choose to pay in a Pick n Pay store.

They can then may the payment at Pick n Pay Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Clothing, Liquor, Market, and Express stores.

A courier should deliver the new licence disc within 10 business days, Pick n Pay said.

Pick n Pay said that if there are any outstanding fines blocking your renewal, you will have the option to include these fines in your payment.

If you do not settle the fines, your disc can’t be renewed, it said.

Once you’ve set up the renewal, the payment amount will be linked to your cellphone number, which you can provide as a reference when making payment in-store.

Pick n Pay charges a licence disc renewal admin fee of R345 and a delivery fee of R99.

How Pick n Pay’s car licence and fine management portal works

Register with your cellphone number at the till in-store, or register on Pick n Pay’s online portal. Set up your profile on the portal. Set up a payment for the licence renewal and any outstanding fines. Select to pay in a Pick n Pay store. Pay at a participating Pick n Pay Supermarket, Hypermarket, Clothing, Liquor, Market, or Express store at the till by providing your cellphone number the payment reference. The licence disc will be couriered to your chosen address in 10 business days.

Pick n Pay stores in vehicle licence renewal pilot