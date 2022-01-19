Major changes to South African learner and driver’s licence tests

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula says that his department has made significant progress in rolling out computerised learner’s licence testing.

Long-term, the department is integrating driving licence simulators into testing procedures.

Mbalula said that these initiatives would help eliminate fraud and address driver competency.

Simulators will test prospective motorists’ knowledge of their vehicle and road rules before actually getting behind the wheel.

“The recording of the driving licence testing and [digitising] test results will also be part of this innovation,” Mbalula stated.

“This will also include a new functionality to complete the renewal of driving licences online.”

South Africa’s only driving licence card printing machine broke down on 7 November 2021 after the facility where it was kept flooded. It is currently in Germany for repairs.

Meanwhile, the Department of Transport recently closed a tender for a new driving licence card and printing machine for South Africa.

According to the bid document, the new driving licence card system is set to cost over R50 million and must go live by October 2022.

Mbalula said that the department is augmenting the capacity of Driving Licence Testing Centres (DLTCs) through the Road Traffic Management Corporation.

“[We] will be launching online services in February 2022 to improve service delivery and minimise the need for a motorist to visit a DLTC a number of times,” Mbalula promised.

“This would mean motorists are able to access services in the comfort of their homes.”

He said that driving licences renewals would ultimately be a paperless process.

“This will include online eye-testing, where the eye test result will be automatically uploaded and linked to the user application,” said Mbalula.

The department published regulations and updated prices for online renewals in the Government Gazette on Friday.

“The Regulations amongst others, introduce online services to the public, for booking for learner’s license tests, renewal of Drivers Licenses, motor vehicle registration and licensing as well as online vehicle licence renewals,” Mbalula stated.

“This will aid in addressing the corruption associated with the issuing of these licenses and or rendering of the services.”

Road carnage

Mbalula announced the changes to South Africa’s learner and driving licence testing with the release of the 2021 festive season road fatality statistics.

Light motor cars contributed 49% to the total crashes, followed by light delivery vehicles at 17%. Minibus vehicles contributed 8%, and trucks accounted for 6%.

Many vehicles involved in fatal crashes had a high number of occupants, and most crashes occurred between 17h00 and 19h00, particularly on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

“The taxi and freight industries must do more to reduce the number of crashes caused by their vehicles as they contributed higher fatalities per crash compared to other vehicles,” Mbalula stated.

He promised that government would take the necessary action to turn the situation around.

“The Department will continue to improve its enforcement policies and strategies, and upscale public safety campaigns,” said Mbalula.

“The finalisation of the classification of traffic policing as a 7-day job will receive our top-most priority.”