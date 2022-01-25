Pick n Pay slashes car licence disc renewal price

Pick n Pay has announced its vehicle licence disc renewal service is now available at all 500 of its supermarkets and hypermarkets at a reduced service fee of R250.

The grocery retailer said due to “overwhelming demand”, the service was launched nationally, following a pilot programme at 19 stores in the country.

It initially charged a R345 service fee during the pilot, in addition to R99.99 for delivery via courier, putting the total cost at R444.99.

A MyBroadband comparison showed this was substantially more expensive than competing services, being over four times more than the cheapest online licence renewal provider — PayCity.

The revised fee of R250 is 28% cheaper than the previous R345, but the courier fee of R99.99 remains the same, putting the total cost at R349.99.

That means Pick n Pay is still the most expensive of the options we previously analysed.

The retailer said customers could expect their new vehicle licence disc to be delivered within 10 business days from making payment.

“If the vehicle disc had expired prior to renewal, delivery will take slightly longer,” it added.

Pick n Pay said the new service — in partnership with One Loyalty and Claim Expert — would make it more convenient for customers to renew their licence disc and help with congestion at licence renewal offices and the Post Office.

The service also allows customers to resolve any blockages that may prevent them from renewing their vehicle licence disc, such as paying fines.

Once registered, customers will also receive a renewal notification to help them prevent any potential penalty fees.

The retailer hopes to roll out the service to all Pick n Pay Liquor and Clothing stores “soon”. Its total store footprint stands at 1,429.

How it works

Pick n Pay said the service is available to anyone needing to renew their licence disc for their privately owned vehicles, and there is no limit to the number of discs a customer can renew.

It works as follows: