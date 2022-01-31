Big petrol and diesel price hikes for South Africa

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) has published adjustments to South Africa’s fuel prices for February 2022.

It’s bad news at the pumps, with all grades of petrol and diesel set for increases.

For drivers of petrol cars, the retail prices of unleaded 95 and 93 will jump by 53 cents per litre. That means the price of unleaded 95 inland will again breach R20.

But diesel vehicle drivers will be hit even harder, with the wholesale price of 500ppm going up by 79.84 cents per litre, while 50ppm will increase by 78.84 cents per litre.

The bad news extends beyond motorists, with impoverished communities without electricity access set to pay R1.35 more per litre for illuminating paraffin.

The changes in pricing are as follows:

93 unleaded petrol — 53 cents increase

95 unleaded petrol — 53 cents increase

500ppm diesel — 79.84 cents increase

50ppm diesel — 78.84 cents increase

Illuminating paraffin — 135 cents increase

The adjustments will take effect from Wednesday, 2 February 2022.

The table below shows the new retail prices for 95 and 93 unleaded petrol compared to the current price.

Fuel price changes January 2022 February 2022 Inland 93 Unleaded R19.36 R19.89 95 Unleaded R19.61 R20.14 Coast 93 Unleaded R18.84 R19.37 95 Unleaded R18.89 R19.42