N1 lane closures for sinkhole survey

The South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (Sanral) will be closing lanes on the N1 southbound as part of efforts to rehabilitate a sinkhole in Centurion and allow traffic to return to normal.

The closure is required for gravity survey testing that will be conducted in the fast lanes of the highway.

These surveys will help Sanral complete the design of remedial works for the sinkhole’s rehabilitation.

The sinkhole formed following heavy rains in the area in January.

Sanral’s northern region manager, Progress Hlahla, said that the agency promptly took action to prioritise the safety of road users.

These actions included closing off affected lanes, redirecting traffic, and informing the public of the situation.

“We have planned for further investigations of the N1 sinkhole from 6 February 2022,” Hlahla said.

“As a result, we will need to close the N1 Southbound between the Flying Saucer Interchange and Botha Avenue on N1/R21 from 23:00 on Sunday, 6 February 2022 until 04:00 on Monday 7 February 2022.”

“Only one lane will be open during this period,” he added.

Huge sinkhole next to N1 SB just after R21 offramp pic.twitter.com/092lOE1nDt — SA Trucker (@rsa_trucker) January 8, 2022

The lanes will be kept closed for as short a period as possible to avoid further disruptions.

Sanral provided alternative routes for motorists travelling southbound during the closure:

From Polokwane, take the offramp at Proefplaas Interchange (145) towards Pretoria CBD using the N4/M2, join the M3 towards Fountains, and join the N14.

From OR Tambo International airport, continue on the R21 towards Fountain circle and join the N14.

“Motorists are requested to plan their trips accordingly, consider alternative routes and use caution when making use of the roads,” said Hlahla.

Sanral apologised for any inconvenience caused.