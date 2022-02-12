Thula Solutions, in partnership with Brandt BRV, has developed the first South African-made electric 4×4, TopAuto reported.

The vehicle has been dubbed the Thula Electric Safari Views (ESV), but there are currently no powertrain specifications that are publicly available.

Thula Solution’s CEO, Gary Davies, told TopAuto that BRV is looking to replace its diesel bakkies with Thula’s electric powertrains to create fully electric 4x4s.

The ESV was developed to refine the game drives in South Africa, providing safari-goers with noise and vibration-free experiences.

“Stringent battery management protocols and redundancies to leading European standards are part of the design,” Thula says on its ESV webpage.

This includes monitoring all motor and battery processes to manage and optimise performance.

According to Thula, the ESV will multiply the game viewing experience as viewers will no longer have to wait to be stationary to enjoy the sounds of the bush.

“Driving in silence through the African bush enhances the sensory experience significantly as you are immersed in the animal, insect, bird, and frog sounds that are no longer masked by a combustion engine,” Thula wrote.

“Wildlife will be less likely to alter behaviour in your presence and feel more comfortable nearer the vehicle.”

The ESV’s suspension was designed with comfort in mind.

“The customised suspension solution has delivered exceptional ride comfort while exceeding the current market standard for rough terrain capabilities,” Thula wrote.

Thula said that the electric drive train helps reduce maintenance costs, and the ESV also features regenerative braking, which reduces wear on braking components.

The Thula ESV can charge to full capacity in two hours, which will provide the driver with 100km of range.

However, it is important to note that charging times will differ based on the charger used.

According to the ESV website, clients can order the vehicle on a “fully inclusive rental basis”, meaning that the main running cost is the price of the electricity needed to charge the batteries.

“Based on the average cost for electricity and diesel in 2020, you could save up to 75% of your fuel cost for your vehicles,” Thula said.

Thula Electric Safari Vehicle