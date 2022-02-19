What it costs to import an electric bakkie to South Africa

South Africans wishing to delve into electric vehicles (EV) but aren’t willing to give up their bakkies will have to import an electric pickup truck from the US once they become available.

Notable electric pickup trucks, currently available in the US, include Ford’s F-150 Lightning, Chevrolet’s Silverado EV, and GMC’s Hummer EV2 Pickup.

All of these electric pickups are currently only available to reserve.

Ford’s F-150 Lightning offers 370km of range on a charge, 317kW of power, and 1,050Nm of torque.

Its starting retail price is $39,974 (R619,835).

The Chevrolet Silverado EV offers the best range of the three at 640km. It also trumps the Ford F-150 Lightning in terms of power with 492kW and 1,057Nm of torque.

Chevrolet’s electric bakkie starts at $39,900 (R618,687).

GMC’s Hummer EV2 Pickup offers a range of 400km on a charge and 466kW of power. The torque figures for the vehicle are unclear and appear to have been calculated through the torque-multiplying effect of the truck’s gear ratios.

GMC claims the Hummer EV2 Pickup produces 11,500 lb-ft (15,592Nm), but this figure is dubious, and according to Car and Driver, the actual figure will be closer to 1,000Nm.

The Hummer EV2 Pickup also comes with the biggest price tag of the lot, with a starting price of $79,995 (R1,239,380).

Tesla’s Cybertruck is another worthy competitor in the market, but Elon Musk’s EV company has yet to release official pricing for the electric bakkie.

MyBroadband investigated what it would cost to import Ford’s, Chevrolet’s, and GMC’s electric bakkies to South Africa.

Import costs

South Africans looking to import a vehicle to the country will have to pay both value-added tax (VAT) and ad valorem duty on the car’s value.

Currently, South Africa’s VAT rate is 15% and it is calculated on the value of the vehicle + 10%. Those importing electric vehicles to the country can expect to pay 30% ad valorem.

South Africa also charges an additional 25% import tax on EVs.

In combination, the cumulative taxes add R553,135 to the cost of the Ford F-150 lightning, meaning it would cost R1,172,460 to import.

Similarly, the Chevrolet Silverado EV will cost R552,112 more, and GMC’s Hummer EV2 Pickup will be R1,106,921 more than the recommended retail price.

According to A1 Auto Transport, an import service to South Africa, it can cost between $3,300 (R51,100) and $7,000 (R108,400) to ship a vehicle to the country.

This figure varies based on the weight of the vehicle, and electric vehicles are known to be heavy relative to internal combustion-powered cars due to their battery packs.

The specifications of all three vehicles are summarised in the table below. The prices are converted directly from US dollar to rand, with 15% VAT, 30% Ad Valorem, and 25% EV import tax added. Shipping costs are excluded.

Electric truck specs Specification Ford F-150 Lightning Chevrolet Silverado EV GMC Hummer EV2 Pickup Range 370 km 640 km 400 km Power 317 kW 492 kW 466 kW Torque 1,050 Nm 1,057 Nm ±1,000Nm 0-60 4.5s 4.5s N/A Price R1,172,460 R1,170,292 R2,346,301

Ford F-150 Lightning

Power/torque: 317kW/1,505Nm

0-100km/h: Mid-4 seconds

Range: 370km

Price (converted directly from dollar): R619,325

Price after import: R1,172,460

Chevrolet Silverado EV

Power/torque: 492kW/1,057Nm

0-100km/h: 4.5 seconds

Range: 640km

Price (converted directly from dollar): R618,180

Price after import: R1,170,292

GMC Hummer EV2 Pickup