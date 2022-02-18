Online driver’s licence renewals system offline — one day after launching

The Road Traffic Management Corporation’s National Traffic Information System (Natis) website has gone offline, one day after launching online payments for driver’s licence card and car licence disc renewals.

The online.natis.gov.za system has been inaccessible for several hours on Friday morning, with one Twitter user reporting issues accessing the site as early as 07:22.

We were repeatedly presented with a timeout error during our attempts to open the website between 08:00 and 09:00.

Later, a message on the website said it was under routine maintenance and asked visitors to return another time.

Since then, Chrome warned us that the website was not safe due to a certificate issue.

Upon examination, we determined the certificate was issued to a domain that does not match the URL used by the Natis site.

Instead of *.natis.gov.za, the certificate was issued for *.enatis.co.za, as shown in the image below.

Choosing to proceed to the website would show a “404 Forbidden” error, with an explanation, “You don’t have permission to access this resource”.

MyBroadband asked the Road Traffic Management Corporation why the website was down and whether it could estimate a time to repair. It did not immediately provide feedback to our questions.

It was, therefore, unclear whether the downtime was related to an increase in traffic after launching online payments yesterday.

The outage comes after transport minister Fikile Mbalula told Talk 702 on Friday morning he believed the system and its security features would have a “flawless” implementation.