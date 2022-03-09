Where to renew your car licence disc online — 11 services compared

9 March 2022

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) launched its online payment service for vehicle-licence related services in February 2022, and it is more expensive than the Post Office’s and PayCity’s offerings, a MyBroadband comparison has shown.

For South Africans to renew their vehicle licence discs through the RTMC’s eNatis online system, it costs R171. This includes a R99 delivery fee in addition to the basic renewal fee set by the government.

The South African Post Office’s (Sapo) service is the cheapest by some margin as it only charges customers a R75 delivery fee and no administration fee. PayCity also charges only a courier fee, which is slightly higher than Sapo’s at R99.

It’s important to note that when MyBroadband tested Sapo’s vehicle licence renewal system last month we had to persevere through technical niggles and waited much longer than the promised three business days for delivery.

Several motorists have also reported experiencing teething problems with the RTMC’s recently-launched system.

Third parties

Before government agencies like the RTMC and Post Office offered online renewals, several third parties had already been providing the service for some time, each with varying costs and regions of service.

The cheapest third-party service in this comparison was PayCity, and the only charge its added to the government-set fee is R99 for delivery.

Of the nine third-party services compared, only PayCity’s offering was cheaper than the RTMC’s.

Other third-party services include:

  • ChatBack
  • EasyRenew
  • FNB
  • Licence ZA
  • Motor Hero
  • PayCity
  • Pick n Pay
  • Renewonline
  • Sorted

The table below compares the prices of online vehicle licence disc renewal services in South Africa. The total cost of service excludes the actual government-mandated fee for licence disc renewals.

Online licence disc renewal services
Service provider Available provinces Service/admin fee Delivery fee Total cost of service
Road Traffic Management Corporation All R72 R99 R171
South African Post Office All R0 R75 R75
ChatBack Gauteng / Western Cape / KwaZulu-Natal / North West / Free State R300 / R350 (Free State only) R110 (outside serviced provinces) R300 / R350 (Free State only) / R410 (outside included provinces)
EasyRenew Gauteng / KwaZulu-Natal R181 (debit order) / R230 (EFT) Included R181 (debit order) / R230 (EFT)
FNB All R199 Included R199
Licence ZA Gauteng / Limpopo R207 Included R207
Motor Hero Gauteng KwaZulu-Natal Limpopo / Free State / Eastern Cape / Northern Cape R199 Included R199
PayCity Gauteng / City of Cape Town R0 R99 R99
Pick n Pay All R250 R99.99 R349.99
Renewonline Gauteng / Limpopo R95 R115 R210 
Sorted Gauteng / Western Cape R300 Included R300

Now read: “Anarchy” at driver’s licence testing centres — but renewal deadline stays

Share your thoughts: Where to renew your car licence disc…

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
Where to renew your car licence disc online — 11 services compared