The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) launched its online payment service for vehicle-licence related services in February 2022, and it is more expensive than the Post Office’s and PayCity’s offerings, a MyBroadband comparison has shown.

For South Africans to renew their vehicle licence discs through the RTMC’s eNatis online system, it costs R171. This includes a R99 delivery fee in addition to the basic renewal fee set by the government.

The South African Post Office’s (Sapo) service is the cheapest by some margin as it only charges customers a R75 delivery fee and no administration fee. PayCity also charges only a courier fee, which is slightly higher than Sapo’s at R99.

It’s important to note that when MyBroadband tested Sapo’s vehicle licence renewal system last month we had to persevere through technical niggles and waited much longer than the promised three business days for delivery.

Several motorists have also reported experiencing teething problems with the RTMC’s recently-launched system.

Third parties

Before government agencies like the RTMC and Post Office offered online renewals, several third parties had already been providing the service for some time, each with varying costs and regions of service.

The cheapest third-party service in this comparison was PayCity, and the only charge its added to the government-set fee is R99 for delivery.

Of the nine third-party services compared, only PayCity’s offering was cheaper than the RTMC’s.

Other third-party services include:

ChatBack

EasyRenew

FNB

Licence ZA

Motor Hero

PayCity

Pick n Pay

Renewonline

Sorted

The table below compares the prices of online vehicle licence disc renewal services in South Africa. The total cost of service excludes the actual government-mandated fee for licence disc renewals.