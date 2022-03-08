FlySafair launches Mauritius route

Low-cost carrier FlySafair’s inaugural flight from Johannesburg to Mauritius landed on 8 March 2022.

Initially set to begin operating on 11 December 2021, the opening of FlySafair’s route to Mauritius was delayed following South African scientists’ discovery of the omicron variant.

The Mauritian government announced on 7 January 2022 that it was re-opening the island.

FlySafair’s twice-weekly service to Mauritius will operate out of OR Tambo International Airport every Tuesday and Saturday.

On Tuesdays and Saturdays, FA850 departs OR Tambo at 09h00 and arrives in Mauritius at 15h15. On return, FA851 departs at 16h15 and lands at 18h30 in Johannesburg.

Airfares on the new route start from R3,950.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled about landing in Mauritius for the first time,” said FlySafair CEO Elmar Conradie.

“This is a significant moment for us as an airline as we’ve patiently waited to get our first regional service underway.”

Conradie said the decision to introduce a regional service between Johannesburg and Mauritius was carefully considered when they were looking at FlySafair’s growth plan.

“Our own market research has shown that there is a lot of pent-up demand for the route, and we can offer passengers more choice when it comes to travelling to the island,” Conradie said.

While Covid-19 remains a challenge, Conradie said South Africans are ready to travel.

“With school holidays fast approaching, we believe lots of families will be looking to enjoy a late summer getaway before the winter chill sets in.”