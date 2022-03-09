Driver’s licence chaos — legal action threatened over renewal deadline

AfriForum has announced that it has instructed its lawyers to prepare a letter for the Department of Transport demanding that the grace period for renewing expired driving licence cards be extended beyond 31 March 2022.

Motorists trying to renew their licences have reported experiencing problems with the department’s new online booking system.

AfriForum said it is considering launching a court case should transport minister Fikile Mbalula and his department fail to extend the deadline, and a member of the public is punished for not having a valid licence card.

The group said it is due to government’s ineptitude at offering a working renewal service that motorists are struggling to renew their licences.

According to AfriForum, should the matter go to court, it could create legal precedent confirming that the public is being unlawfully punished for the department’s failed service delivery.

“Members of the public are honestly fed up with the weak excuses for the department’s shocking service delivery standards,” said AfriForum campaign officer for strategy and content Reiner Duvenage.

“That is why AfriForum is taking action on behalf of its members and the public at large to put pressure on the Department of Transport to meet its obligations and provide proper service delivery.”

The government entity responsible for printing South African driving licences, the Driving Licence Card Account (DLCA), is facing a massive backlog after its printing machine broke down in November.

This is in addition to the backlog caused by South Africa’s Covid–19 lockdown regulations.

To address the lockdown backlog, the transport department extended the expiry dates of millions of licence cards. This grace period was extended again to 31 March.

The driving licence card printing machine returned to service on 20 January, and Mbalula has said that the DLCA is on track to clear its backlog by September.

He said DLCA staff are working day and night to produce 400,000 new cards per month.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has agreed with AfriForum that Mbalula should extend the deadline to renew expired driving licence cards.

“Hundreds of thousands of motorists are still struggling to have their expired driving licence cards renewed, and Outa believes [Mbalula] is trying to deflect the administration chaos onto the public, instead of taking ownership within the department,” the civil action group stated.

10-year driver’s licences

Outa called for the minister to speed up the decision to extend the validity period for licence cards from five years to ten years.

“We believe the Minister needs to extend this 31 March deadline and take into account that he has to consider the 10-year licence renewal period and its impact on the current situation,” said Outa executive director Advocate Stefanie Fick.

“We strongly feel that a 10-year licence renewal period should apply to all driver’s licence cards in current circulation, meaning that all driver’s licence cards should have five years added onto the current expiry date,” Fick stated.

“If this were the case, then the 31 March expiry date becomes obsolete, and the country can move on without having to attend to the current mess unfolding.”

Outa noted that Mbalula said there is still a backlog of 534,000 driving licence cards waiting to be printed, and that there have been 3,641 transactions over the last 16 days.

“Although the Minister says the backlog will be cleared in time, Outa is sceptical of the administration’s capacity to do this,” Fick said.

“Although the Minister says the backlog will be cleared in time, Outa is sceptical of the administration’s capacity to do this,” Fick said.

“Furthermore, Outa believes that there is an unknown number — believed to be hundreds of thousands — of more motorists with expired licence cards who have been unable to access the renewal system.”

These motorists will not meet the deadline of 31 March 2022, which applies to licence cards that expired between 26 March 2020 and 31 August 2021 during the pandemic lockdown period, said Fick.

“There is also the question of those motorists whose cards expired after 1 September 2021, who have also been caught up in the current chaos of the backlog and receive no help.”

In Gauteng in particular, motorists have struggled to access the electronic system to book a slot to get their licences renewed.

This week protests by driving schools over the system gave rise to centres being shut down, and staff feeling threatened.

“These protests have added another dimension to the problem which the Minister cannot ignore, being that motorists have been unable to renew their licences under these dangerous conditions,” Fick said.