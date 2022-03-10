Volkswagen unveils ID.Buzz electric microbus — with load-shedding backup power

Volkswagen officially unveiled its much-anticipated ID.Buzz electric microbus on Wednesday, five years after teasing its concept version back at the Detroit Auto Show.

The ID.Buzz generated enough excitement that Volkswagen Global CEO Herbert Diess confirmed the company would build and sell the vehicle to customers soon after showcasing the concept.

The modern version of the so-called “hippie-bus” will be available in Europe later this year, while a US version is scheduled for launch in 2024.

The car’s design takes elements from the iconic 1949 Volkswagen Type Two, officially called the Kombi, Microbus, and Transporter, depending on the body type.

That includes large VW logos on the front and rear and the option of a two-tone paint finish combining white and one of four other colours. Seven solid-colour options will also be on offer.

The ID.Buzz is built on the same modular electric drive matrix (MEB) used in the VW ID.4 crossover.

It packs a 77kWh battery pack with a 170kW charging speed, and a single rear motor that provides 150kW of power.

Volkswagen has not provided range estimates for the battery pack, but it should be similar to the ID.4 model with a 77kWh battery, which has a WLTP range of up to 522km.

The ID.Buzz’s battery system is capable of bidirectional charging, meaning you can use the car’s battery as a source of backup power for your house.

This feature is becoming more common in new electric vehicle models, with the Ford F150 Lightning, Kia EV6, and Fisker Ocean being well-known examples.

For the interior, the European version of the passenger ID.Buzz features two rows of seats with 1.21 cubic metres of space for five people.

The US passenger version will have a longer wheelbase with three rows of seats, similar to the old Kombis and Caravelles that were once very popular in South Africa.

Volkswagen claims the interior is made with entirely animal-free materials, while the headliner and seat and floor coverings have been made from recycled plastic and water bottles.

The ID.Buzz Cargo will boast 3.9 cubic meters of space, with no back row for seats and a partition behind the front row.

It will support a carrying capacity of 600 kilograms inside and a further 100 kg on the roof.

Several autonomous driving features will also be available, including Active Lane-Change Assist, Park Assist Plus, and V2X data sharing.

The latter enables the vehicle to communicate road hazard details to other cars around it.

The ID.Buzz is Volkswagen’s big annual electric model release for 2022.

It forms part of the company’s investment of more than $100 billion (R1.5 trillion) in electrification and digitisation, which will help the company cut its carbon emissions in Europe by 40% in 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.