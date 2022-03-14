Kulula and British Airways suspension — what must happen before they can fly again

The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) grounded Kulula and British Airways flights on Saturday, 12 March 2022, following discrepancies relating to Comair’s safety management system.

SACAA spokesperson Phindiwe Gwebu told 702 that the operator was not following its safety management system, forcing the aviation authority to suspend Comair’s operations.

According to the SACAA, Comair operations experienced issues ranging from engine failures, engine malfunction, and landing gear malfunctions in the past month.

This prompted the regulator to examine Comair’s safety management system outside its regularly scheduled annual inspection.

“The investigations uncovered that the airline was not following their safety management system,” Gwebu said.

“There were some gaps there. They were doing certain things, but there are other things that we still want them to demonstrate to us that they are doing properly.”

Gwebu explained that the CAA was not satisfied that it could guarantee passenger safety with Comair’s current safety management process. It gave the operator 24 hours to demonstrate otherwise.

“They were unable to do that at the end of the expiry of the 24 hours, and we were therefore left with no choice but to extend the suspension,” she said.

“What we were not satisfied about is the detail in terms of how they close their occurrences,” said Gwebu.

“From a regulatory perspective, we don’t take word of mouth. You will have to demonstrate that what you say you are doing in your manual is actually happening.”

Gwebu said that it was a red flag for the regulator when airlines couldn’t provide this detail.

She added that the safety management system demonstrates how an operator will manage its risk to the regulator.

“If you are not doing it properly, the likelihood is that you are going to be experiencing a number of safety-related incidents,” Gwebu said.

“Ordinarily, experiencing an incident is not something that happens out of the blue. It happens in many operations, for instance.”

“However, what caught our attention was the recurring incidences,” she added.

Flight Centre general manager Bianca Mazur also spoke to 702 regarding the impact on travellers in South Africa.

“It has been a huge impact … as the demand for travel increases, availability is not necessarily there on all other airlines,” she said.

With Comair grounded, around 40% of South Africa’s local aviation capacity is gone.

“A lot of passengers over the weekend have been grounded, and their travel disrupted.”

According to Mazur, the flight prices increased over the weekend, but she explained that it was not a case of other airlines attempting to exploit stranded passengers.

“Yes, we have seen over the weekend that it has ramped up, but that’s due to the availability of actual seats on aircraft,” she said.

She explained that unforeseen issues that arise in situations like this include the availability and pricing of accommodation.

“It’s not just the impact of customers getting home or travelling to their destinations, but also the accommodation that comes with that,” Mazur said.

“That’s where the extra costs are actually creeping up.”

“When customers are stranded, they now have to pull out of their pockets to fly, and then also, what do we do with that accommodation situation when they’ve got nowhere to stay,” she added.

SACAA is currently reviewing submissions from Comair as they come in, and Gwebu said that it would lift the suspension once it was satisfied with the operator’s safety management system.

Update: Comair has announced that Kulula customers impacted by the flight cancellations will receive a full credit to the value of their ticket deposited in their Travel Bank for future travel valid for a period of six months.

The operator also confirmed that British Airways’ book with confidence policy will apply to customers who had their flights cancelled. These customers will be able to reschedule their flights without incurring a change fee.