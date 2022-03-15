Online driver’s licence system security “relaxed” for driving schools

Gauteng driving school operators achieved victory over the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), which has relaxed security requirements on its eNatis system to end protests at Driving Licence Testing Centres (DLTCs) across the province.

Gauteng Department of Transport spokesperson Theo Nkonki explained the changes during an interview with 702’s Clement Manyathela.

“The main problem that they had with the eNatis system is that, with the new securities that the RTMC had introduced, it somewhat limited their ability to make money,” Nkonki said.

“So the RTMC did agree that they would relax those for now, until we formalise our way with working for them and create a platform for driving schools in Gauteng.”

Nkonki explained that there was not enough consultation with driving school operators regarding the launch of the eNatis system.

“The big problem here was that the system was tweaked a bit. I don’t think there was enough consultation with the stakeholders to ensure that they understand what the changes are so that they can adapt to those changes,” he said.

According to Nkonki, the RTMC had agreed that there was not enough consultation before launching the system.

“The RTMC has agreed that there wasn’t enough consultation, so they will relax those securities and ensure that they can be able to book for their clients,” he said.

“Moving forward, we should see a system that recognises that a driving school is a person who is operating the system, or who is transacting in the system.”

In addition to relaxing security measures, the transport department has set up a common platform for parties to voice their concerns.

“We have a forum that we have set up, and it will allow for people to share information and voice their concerns,” Nkonki said.

“We will work on a more permanent solution that is suited and designed for the driving schools.”

He added that it should be available by the end of June 2022.

The news follows transport minister Fikile Mbalula’s visit to the Akasia DLTC in Pretoria on 7 March, where he lashed out at protesters, describing their actions as “anarchy”.

During his visit, he said that Gauteng transport MEC was meeting with driving school operators on the same day to hear their concerns and work out a solution.

He added that DLTCs would re-open on Tuesday, 8 March, regardless of the outcome.

Nkonki explained that disruptions continued past this date regardless.

“As late as last week, there were still disruptions. Some of the DLTCs didn’t manage to open their doors to the public,” he said.

According to Nkonki, the deal between the Gauteng transport department, driving school operators, and the RTMC had allowed things to return to normal.

“As things stand, there should be no disruptions, and there should be no violence,” he said.

Driver’s licence backlog

During his visit to the Akasia DLTC, Mbalula announced that the driver’s licence renewal deadline would not be extended.

The current deadline is 31 March, and according to the minister, the backlog sits at around 500,000 driver’s licence cards.

The National Department of Transport could face legal action over its refusal to extend the deadline. Civil society group AfriForum has instructed its lawyers to prepare a letter of demand for an extension beyond 31 March.

Nkonki explained that the disruptions to operations at the DLTCs had not worsened the backlog.

“We had 1,600 plus people that were locked out of the system because of the protests. As we sit now, those people have been cleared, so there is no backlog that has resulted from this,” he said.