Brace for impact — flight tickets are about to get very expensive

Despite the return of Kulula and British Airways flights in South Africa, travellers should prepare for significant airfare increases in the coming months due to rising jet fuel costs.

The temporary suspension of Comair’s operating licence grounded all Kulula and British Airways flights in the country for five days this past week.

Comair’s grounding removed 40% of South Africa’s overall domestic airline capacity, causing a surge in domestic ticket prices.

One-way flights from Johannesburg to Cape Town were selling for up to R5,000.

In recent comment to The Sunday Times, Plane Talking aviation analyst Linden Birns and aviation economist Joachim Vermooten rebuffed accusations of price-gouging from members of the public.

The increases were down to drastically reduced seat availability.

With airlines working on a gradual scale that increases prices as seats fill up, the hikes were inevitable and necessary to ensure cost-efficiency.

“All that happened was they went to the showroom, and the Polo Vivos were sold out, and the only cars left were Jettas and Golf GTIs,” explained Birns.

“It wasn’t that the prices went up. Those prices were already in the system.”

Fortunately, Comair’s resumption has brought down prices significantly, with a one-way ticket from Johannesburg to Cape Town on Monday, 21 March 2022, now starting from R1,577.

But Birns and Vermooten have warned the relief will be short-lived, as the rising cost of jet fuel will inevitably force airlines to adjust ticket prices.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prompted many Western countries to implement sanctions on Russian oil imports.

That has sent global oil prices soaring, resulting in considerable increases in petrol and diesel prices for motorists. Like car fuel, jet fuel is primarily derived from crude oil.

With South Africa importing its jet fuel from overseas, airlines’ operating costs are impacted substantially by fluctuations in pricing.

Birns and Vermooten told The Sunday Times they expected prices to increase as the current levels were unsustainable.

According to Birns, jet fuel had doubled in price over the past year and increased by another 50% during Russia’s war in Ukraine.

A Boeing 737 typically burns around 2,840 litres per hour of flight.

According to jet-a1-fuel.com, every 1,000 litres of fuel costs about R8,325 at OR Tambo International Airport as of 20 March 2022.

That means it would cost over R47,000 in fuel on a two-hour flight from Johannesburg to Cape Town.

It is substantially more expensive per litre, at about $0.773 (R11.60).

The higher ticket prices could put a damper on the recovery of the airline industry.

Across the globe, airlines have struggled to keep head above water as Covid-19 lockdowns strangled air travel.

In South Africa, there have been thousands of job cuts in the past year, after Comair, SAA, and Mango were forced into business rescue.

In their cases, these processes were necessary either as a direct result of the pandemic or due to existing financial problems worsened by Covid-19.

While a “purpose-built” SAA and restructured Comair have resumed operations, Mango is yet to return to the sky, with six potential buyers currently completing their due diligence to buy the budget carrier from SAA.

