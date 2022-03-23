N1 sinkhole lane closures — what to expect in the next week

The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) has advised motorists of southbound lane closures near the giant sinkhole next to the N1 freeway in the coming week.

The sinkhole appeared in January between the Botha Avenue and R21 interchange in Centurion following heavy rains in Gauteng.

The latest closures are required for road marking in the lanes of the southbound carriageway.

“The reconfiguration of the lanes is required to remark the road which has since been increased from three lanes to four to assist in alleviating traffic congestion,” stated Sanral regional manager Progress Hlahla.

“During this period, only two lanes will be open,” Hlahla stated. “The duration of the closure will be kept as short as possible.”

Hlahla advised motorists to plan their trips accordingly, consider alternative routes, and use caution when using the roads.

Sanral closed the lanes between 21:00 on Tuesday evening and 04:00 on Wednesday morning.

The rest of the lane closure schedule will be as follows:

From 21:00 on Wednesday, 23 March, to 04:00 on Thursday, 24 March

From 21:00 on Thursday, 24 March, to 04:00 on Friday, 25 March

From 21:00 on Sunday, 27 March, to 04:00 on Monday, 28 March

From 21:00 on Monday, 28 March, to 04:00 on Tuesday, 29 March

Sanral is working with a team of professional engineers, geotechnical specialists, and experts from the Council of Geosciences to fix the sinkhole.

Hlahla told MyBroadband it typically takes four to six months to fix a sinkhole of this kind, depending on the complexity of the solution.

However, it could take longer if the area is unstable, as additional precautions would be required to ensure personnel safety.

“One needs to ensure safety measures are taken. Sinkholes can sometimes be unstable, and it is important to assess it before approaching,” Hlahla explained.

“There is also a need to prevent further water ingress by diverting all stormwater that might end up in the sinkhole, which could worsen the situation.”

In addition, geological sensing tests need to be carried out to understand the conditions underground.

“These could include the use of micro-gravity sensing and ground-penetrating radar,” Hlahla said.

“This is often done in conjunction with percussion drilling to identify any cavities and/or weak materials.”

“The information gathered will inform the design solution that will be implemented,” he added.

Costs unclear

The N1 sinkhole’s repair cost is uncertain, but Hlahla said estimates put it in the “tens of millions of Rand”.

Hlahla said the envisioned repair would not require too much additional traffic disruption.

“We plan to keep most of the lanes open as we carry out the construction work.”