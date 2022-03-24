South Africa’s driver’s licence card machine can’t print fast enough

South Africa’s final driving licence renewal deadline is fast approaching, and the country could face significant problems as the immediate backlog still sits at 2.1 million cards.

The Department of Transport told Parliament on Wednesday that the backlog has not decreased since January 2022, and that 43% of South Africa’s expired driving licence cards are yet to be renewed.

“The total backlog of driving licences that expires by 31 March 2022, stands at 2.1 million nationwide,” the department stated.

“Nationally, more than 1.2 million licences out of a total of 2.8 million expired licences are yet to be renewed.”

“The department was requested to look at alternative ways to deal with the driver’s licence backlogs such as extended hours,” it added.

The total backlog reported at the end of January 2022 was 2.1 million driver’s licence cards. Despite transport minister Fikile Mbalula’s claim that the DLCA can produce 400,000 cards a month, there has been no change.

The Driving Licence Card Account (DLCA) is the agency responsible for printing South Africa’s licence cards.

Printing delays included the Covid-19 pandemic, corruption, faulty equipment, and system downtime resulted in the transport department granting a one-year grace period for licences expiring before 31 March 2021.

While the department claims it is making steady progress in addressing this backlog, it will need to use temporary driving permits and extended operating hours to clear the logjam unless the grace period is extended.

“As of 15 March 2022, there are 1.47 million people whose licences have expired and have not renewed. It is anticipated that these applicants will be coming in at the last minute to renew their driving licences,” the department said in a presentation to parliament.

“To meet this expected demand, the DLCA will continue to work shifts/overtime until the backlog is cleared. It is estimated that this further backlog will be addressed within a period of 6 months as it is dependent on when applicants renew.”

Mbalula has remained steadfast in his decision not to extend the deadline.

This is despite the card printing machine breaking down in November last year due to a power surge caused by an adjacent building being flooded.

The DLCA’s woes were exacerbated earlier in March when widespread disruptions at driver’s licence testing centres forced several to close their doors.

If the renewal deadline is not extended, the Department of Transport could also face legal action — instituted by Afriforum.

AfriForum said it is considering launching a court case should transport minister Fikile Mbalula and his department fail to extend the deadline.

The group said it is due to government’s inability to offer a working renewal service that motorists are struggling to renew their licences.

According to AfriForum, should the matter go to court, it could create legal precedent confirming that the public is being unlawfully punished for the department’s failed service delivery.