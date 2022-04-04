Traffic fine system fees — including paying to check demerit points on your licence

Implementing the demerit system under the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Act would mean that motorists will be charged to check the points on their driving licence.

A Road Traffic Infringement Agency (RTIA) spokesperson told MyBroadband motorists would be billed R60 to check their demerit points.

The information is available under schedule 2 of the Aarto Act of 2008.

“The Aarto Act on schedule 2 does cater that in order to ascertain demerit points position in terms of section 33 of the Act, the infringer will have to pay R60.00 by filling form AARTO 28,” the spokesperson said.

Other fees associated with the Act relate to courtesy letters, notices, and enforcement letters. A courtesy letter served via registered mail will cost R60, while one served in prison will cost R100.

Enforcement letters have similar pricing.

Failure to make a payment or pay an instalment will result in a penalty charge of R100.

The South African High Court declared Aarto and the Aarto Amendment Act of 2019 unconstitutional in January 2022 as it “unlawfully intruded upon the exclusive executive and legislative competence of the local and provincial governments”.

However, the Act remains in force until the Constitutional Court confirms the ruling.

RTIA’s spokesperson told MyBroadband that the agency and transport department appealed the decision at the Constitutional Court. Therefore, the fees published in schedule 2 of the Act may also be subject to change.

“The Agency and the Department of Transport did, in fact, appeal the High Court judgement at the Constitutional Court and filed papers on time,” they said.

“The Agency is confident that the relief sought will be granted by the Constitutional Court. Therefore, the outcome of the Constitutional court cannot be predetermined.”

The Aarto and its Amendment Act were set to take full effect from 1 July 2022. Parts of the traffic fine law are already in force in the Johannesburg and Tshwane metropolitan municipalities.

“Aarto implementation continues until the judgment on the constitutionality of the Aarto Act has been subjected to all due legal review processes,” the RTIA stated.

Before the Acts were declared unconstitutional, DA-led cities had already indicated their intentions to block the law’s implementation.

The table below summarises all fees under schedule 2 of the Aarto Act of 2008.