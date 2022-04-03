Major petrol price tax changes coming

The South African government is working to end the general fuel levy and deregulate the petrol and diesel price.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, Enoch Godongwana said that for complete deregulation to happen, National Treasury must find a way to recover R90 billion the fiscus would lose when the fuel levy is scrapped.

The general fuel levy adds R3.85 per litre to the petrol price and R3.70 per litre for diesel.

Godongwana told the newspaper that government is considering options like adding taxes to car licence renewal fees to help pay for the Road Accident Fund.

The Road Accident Fund levy adds around R2.18 per litre to the petrol price.

Godongwana’s remarks come after his department and Gwede Mantashe’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) announced a reduction in the general fuel levy of R1.50 from 16 April to 31 May 2022.

To fund this R6-billion intervention, the DMRE will sell some of South Africa’s strategic crude oil reserves.

Although the general fuel levy reduction will provide temporary relief, the monthly fuel price adjustment expected to kick in on Wednesday is estimated to be higher than the tax cut.

If current forecasts hold, petrol will be between 26 and 34 cents more expensive even after the general fuel levy decrease on 16 April.

There will also be a period between 6 April and 16 April where the per-litre petrol price is expected to be between R1.76 and R1.84 higher than today.

From 1 June, the government will look at several other measures to bring down fuel prices, including a price cap on 93-octane petrol and ending guidance on diesel prices.

These would promote greater competition, with the price cap allowing garages to sell petrol below the regulated price.

Godongwana told the Sunday Times that these were the first steps to a more liberated fuel market and cheaper prices at the pumps.

Other interventions government is considering implementing from 1 June are: