Best electric cars in South Africa â€” with prices

Electric vehicles (EVs) are known for offering excellent acceleration performance, and South Africans have several high-performance EVs from which to choose.

The most impressive high-performance electric vehicle in South Africa is the Porsche Taycan Turbo S, with a 0 to 100km/h time of 2.8 seconds.

Its electric motors produce 560kW of power and 1,050Nm of torque, and its battery can carry the vehicle 390â€“416km on a single charge.

It is also the most expensive vehicle on our chart at R4,061,000.

The Audi RS e-tron GT takes second place in terms of acceleration, reaching 100km/h from 0 in 3.3 seconds. While it doesn’t accelerate as fast as the Porsche, Audi’s specifications show that it should be able to travel further on a single charge.

Its theoretical range is 433-472km, and those lucky enough to buy one can expect to fork out R3,300,000.

The rest of the cars listed are not high-performance cars per se, but each has a 0 to 100km/h acceleration time of under five seconds.

The BMW iX xDrive50 launched in South Africa in early 2022, and it is the largest vehicle listed in the article. It has a price tag of R2,175,000.

With a 0 to 100km/h time of 4.6 seconds, it is the fastest sports utility vehicle (SUV)-style electric car you can buy in South Africa.

The Jaguar i-Pace and Volvo XC40 Recharge offer similar performance. Both produce around 300kW of power and have similar torque figures.

The Jaguar i-Pace will beat the Volvo XC40 in a race to 100km/h by 0.1 seconds. However, the Volvo costs R1,200,000, while the Jaguar costs R2,000,000, making it is an expensive 0.1-second advantage.

If you were to rank cars based on their South African sales numbers rather than the performance of their motors, the Mini Cooper SE would top the list.

According to a BusinessDay report, Mini sold 68 Cooper SE units in 2021. It made up 31% of total EV sales in South Africa last year.

Five of the highest-performing EVs that you can buy in South Africa are listed below.

Where there were multiple configurations, such as the Audi e-tron, we only included the highest-specced models from each brand.

Porsche Taycan Turbo S

Engine power/torque: Â 560kW/1,050Nm

Â 560kW/1,050Nm 0-100km/h: Â 2.8 seconds

Â 2.8 seconds Range: Â 390-416 km

Â 390-416 km Price: R4,061,000

Audi RS e-tron GT

Engine power/torque: 440kW/830Nm

440kW/830Nm 0-100km/h: 3.3 seconds

3.3 seconds Range: 433-472km

433-472km Price: R3,300,000

BMW iX xDrive50

Engine power/torque: 385kW/765Nm

385kW/765Nm 0-100km/h: 4.6 seconds

4.6 seconds Range: 549-630km

549-630km Price: R2,175,000

Jaguar i-Pace

Engine power/torque: 294kW/696Nm

294kW/696Nm 0-100km/h: 4.8 seconds

4.8 seconds Range: 446km

446km Price: From 2,000,000

Volvo XC40 Recharge

Engine power/torque: 300kW/660Nm

300kW/660Nm 0-100km/h: 4.9 seconds

4.9 seconds Range: 418km

418km Price: From R1,200,000

Honourable mention (best sales): Mini Cooper SE

Engine power/torque: 13k5W/270Nm

13k5W/270Nm 0-100km/h: 7.3 seconds

7.3 seconds Range: 215km

215km Price: R681,000

