Driving licence booking and renewal chaos

South Africans are finding it challenging to book driver’s licence renewal appointments through the online portal, eNatis.

Motorists have flooded social media with complaints, reporting that they can’t secure appointments or were booted out of the system multiple times.

Others are frustrated that their province has yet to be added to the platform.

“Booking for a driver’s licence renewal is a nightmare… everyday the spots are 0 around Gauteng… every day!!!!!!! Zero!!! [sic]” a Twitter user posted.

Another explained that they had finally managed to get an appointment in the distant future after being ejected from the platform three times while trying to make a booking.

In some instances, it has taken so long for licence cards to be printed that one motorist said they had to renew their temporary driver’s licence twice while waiting.

Despite the complaints, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has remained steadfast in its view that the system is running as it should.

“We are certain that we have dealt with all the glitches that were initially experienced with the online platform. We have put in place systems to immediately respond to residual challenges that are brought to our attention,” an RTMC spokesperson told MyBroadband.

“The system is now stable and performing well.”

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula announced an extension to the driver’s licence renewal deadline at the start of April, shifting the cutoff from 31 March to 15 April.

The transport department also recently reminded motorists that expired licence cards remain valid for another three months provided they are renewed before the expiry date.

You must then keep the proof of renewal with you while driving so that it may be presented to traffic officers if you are pulled over.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) said that Mbalula’s extension to 15 April was insufficient, even with the three months’ grace for motorists who renew before that.

“If there is no further extension, millions of South Africans will be forced to operate a vehicle on a public road with an expired driver’s license card and may run the risk of being issued a traffic fine of up to R2000,” Outa said.

“Outa contends that issuing a fine under the above circumstances is unlawful and that the motorist has a defence if ever prosecuted.”

It also emphasised the distinction between a motorist’s driving licence card and their actual driver’s licence.

“As a matter of law/principle, a person’s driver’s licence cannot expire or become invalid unless a court suspends or revokes it (like in cases of convicted drunk drivers), and any person operating a vehicle on a public road must be in possession of a valid driver’s licence,” Outa stated.

Therefore, it is not your licence that expires but merely the card representing your permit to operate a vehicle.

Outa’s executive director for accountability, Stefanie Fick, told MyBroadband they believe drivers who tried everything in their power to get their licence card renewed are not guilty of an offence.

“Due to significant insufficiencies and major backlogs and no fault of their own, motorists struggle to get their cards renewed,” said Fick.

She added that issuing a fine under these circumstances would be “unlawful, unreasonable, and grossly unfair”.

Fick also explained that it was in the interest of South African motorists to document their dealings with the authorities.

“A driver must always keep a record of his/her interactions with the authorities. Keep a detailed record (date, time and places) of all your attempts to obtain a new driver’s license card and, where possible, take photos and voice recordings of events,” she said.