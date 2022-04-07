FlySafair grounds East London to Cape Town flight

FlySafair has decided to suspend one of its flights between East London and Cape Town following two diversions on 30 March and 5 April 2022.

Both diversions occurred due to technical errors on the same aircraft — operating flight FA143 from King Phalo Airport in East London to Cape Town International — forcing it to be diverted to Gqeberha.

The airline added that no interruptions to its regular services are expected.

“On both occasions, our flight and cabin crews stepped in to ensure the utmost safety for all passengers on board,” FlySafair’s chief marketing officer, Kirby Gordon, said.

“Due to the nature of the landings, the team did not call for the brace position on either of the flights and rather assured passengers that the captain had taken the decision to divert the aircraft to Gqeberha.”

The captain was alerted to an error with a small component on the wing during both flights.

“It’s never ideal to divert an aircraft because it delays customers and results in a number of costs for the airline, but it’s our policy to always act conservatively when it comes to any possible safety concerns,” Gordon said.

“Despite the inconvenience, we know that our customers appreciate that we are a concerned and conscientious operator that prioritises safety.”

Technicians found the first alert to be a false warning, but FlySafair decided to ground the aircraft for more comprehensive checks after the second.

FlySafair’s maintenance team is working with the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) to determine what is causing the warning light to illuminate.

The airline regards this as a top priority, and an investigation into the cause of the technical issue is ongoing.