City of Joburg stops repairing 231 traffic lights

The Joburg Roads Agency (JRA) has stopped maintaining and repairing traffic lights on provincial roads falling under the provincial government’s jurisdiction.

The decision comes after protracted negotiations broke down between the City of Joburg’s roads division and the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport to renew a service-level agreement (SLA).

That agreement entailed that JRA design, install, repair, and maintain traffic signals on behalf of the province.

The SLA originally ran from 1 September 2017 and expired in August 2020. There had been numerous attempts to renew the SLA since that time, but these were unsuccessful.

Joburg MMC for transport, Funzi Ngobeni, said he and Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Jacob Mamabolo, had agreed to end the working relationship.

Mamabolo said the reason for not renewing the SLA was due to the JRA not having its tax affairs in order.

The SLA was officially terminated on 31 March 2022, with 231 signalised intersections no longer being maintained or repaired by the JRA.

“Effective 1 April 2022, JRA began attending only to the 1,992 signalised intersections under its jurisdiction while the provincial department will attend to queries related to its traffic signals,” said Ngobeni.

Ngobeni said JRA continued to repair and maintain the province’s traffic signals out of concern for motorists frustrated by traffic jams at key intersections across the city, especially during peak hours.

“It is important to note that JRA simply could not leave these intersections unmaintained while motorists, who are none the wiser about whether these were the responsibility of JRA or the provincial government, continued to experience daily frustrations,” Ngobeni stated.

Ngobeni said the tax dispute between JRA and Sars was going through a legal process. The agency’s legal team has notified Sars of its intention to refer the matter to tax court.

“In terms of the law, Sars has 45 days, which is until 30 May 2022, to issue a record of decision, and after that JRA has 20 days to launch the application,” Nogbeni said.

“Based on this development, JRA had a discussion with Sars officials and we were requested to do an online application for a tax clearance certificate on Friday, 25 March 2022 and we are waiting for the outcome.”

JRA will be providing a technician to support the provincial department in terms of site and technical matters until 8 April 2022

Upon conclusion of the handover, the municipal accounts will then be closed at JRA, and the Gauteng transport department will have to open accounts with City Power and Eskom.

The list of 231 affected intersections is embedded below.

