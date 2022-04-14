Mercedes-Benz electric car hits 1,000km on a single charge — with range to spare

Mercedes-Benz’s Vision EQXX concept electric car has managed an impressive feat — covering 1,000km on a single charge.

The German luxury carmaker previously made the bold claim of a 1,000km range when it introduced the Vision EQXX in January 2022.

It has now been proven the car is indeed capable of this in the real world through an independently-verified test drive from the southern German city Sindelfingen to the French city of Cassis.

During the trip, the EQXX supposedly achieved a record-breaking low consumption figure of around 8.7kWh per 100km, meaning it consumed just 87kWh of its 100kWh battery.

For comparison, the Audi e-Tron 55 has an 86.5kWh battery, which can only reach a distance of around 450km on a single charge.

The consumption is also around half that of a Tesla Model S, considered one of the most energy-efficient electric vehicles currently on the market.

The car had around 15% battery left at the end of the journey, which could have provided another 140km of range.

Mercedes-Benz claimed it drove at typical road speeds during the trip, including a long 140km/h section on the German Autobahn.

The car was also subjected to various climate conditions, including cold and rainy weather.

In a blog post explaining the achievement, the company largely attributed the efficiency to the aerodynamic design of the car’s body.

Bridgestone tyres designed specifically for the EQXX also featured a low rolling-resistance rating of 4.7, much lower than the 6.5 required by the EU for a top-rated Class A tyre.

In addition, the EQXX’s relatively light weight of 1.7 tonnes helped to conserve energy while driving through the Swiss Alps.

Many electric vehicles typically weigh around 2 tonnes or more due to the numerous batteries they pack to provide power.

Mercedes-Benz said the weight efficiency was thanks to a dedicated electric chassis with a lightweight F1 subframe and aluminium brake discs.

The battery pack, which was designed in cooperation with a team from the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team, also has a 50% lower volume and weighs 30% less than the pack in the mass-produced EQS.

The company said that makes it suitable for fitting in a compact car.

Below are more pictures of the Mercedes-Benz EQXX during its record-breaking trip.