Mercedes-Benz electric car hits 1,000km on a single charge — with range to spare

14 April 2022

Mercedes-Benz’s Vision EQXX concept electric car has managed an impressive feat — covering 1,000km on a single charge.

The German luxury carmaker previously made the bold claim of a 1,000km range when it introduced the Vision EQXX in January 2022.

It has now been proven the car is indeed capable of this in the real world through an independently-verified test drive from the southern German city Sindelfingen to the French city of Cassis.

During the trip, the EQXX supposedly achieved a record-breaking low consumption figure of around 8.7kWh per 100km, meaning it consumed just 87kWh of its 100kWh battery.

For comparison, the Audi e-Tron 55 has an 86.5kWh battery, which can only reach a distance of around 450km on a single charge.

The consumption is also around half that of a Tesla Model S, considered one of the most energy-efficient electric vehicles currently on the market.

The car had around 15% battery left at the end of the journey, which could have provided another 140km of range.

Mercedes-Benz claimed it drove at typical road speeds during the trip, including a long 140km/h section on the German Autobahn.

The car was also subjected to various climate conditions, including cold and rainy weather.

In a blog post explaining the achievement, the company largely attributed the efficiency to the aerodynamic design of the car’s body.

Bridgestone tyres designed specifically for the EQXX also featured a low rolling-resistance rating of 4.7, much lower than the 6.5 required by the EU for a top-rated Class A tyre.

The journey was monitored and analysed from the Electric Software Hub at the Mercedes Technology Center (MTC) in Sindelfingen

In addition, the EQXX’s relatively light weight of 1.7 tonnes helped to conserve energy while driving through the Swiss Alps.

Many electric vehicles typically weigh around 2 tonnes or more due to the numerous batteries they pack to provide power.

Mercedes-Benz said the weight efficiency was thanks to a dedicated electric chassis with a lightweight F1 subframe and aluminium brake discs.

The battery pack, which was designed in cooperation with a team from the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team, also has a 50% lower volume and weighs 30% less than the pack in the mass-produced EQS.

The company said that makes it suitable for fitting in a compact car.

Below are more pictures of the Mercedes-Benz EQXX during its record-breaking trip.

Ready for the longest road trip since the invention of electric mobility.
The long-distance drive was completed with the charging socket sealed and accompanied by an independent expert from certification body TÜV Süd.
The journey was monitored and analysed from the Electric Software Hub at the Mercedes Technology Center (MTC) in Sindelfingen.
The Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX sets efficiency record – over 1,000 km on a single battery charge and average consumption of 8.7 kWh/100 km

Now read: South Africa’s big traffic fine legal mess

Share your thoughts: Mercedes-Benz electric car hits 1,00…

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
Mercedes-Benz electric car hits 1,000km on a single charge — with range to spare