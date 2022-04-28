Driver’s licence chaos — fines coming for expired card holders

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula said he would be stepping up law enforcement after the driving licence renewal grace period lapses on 5 May.

He vowed that motorists who have not yet applied for a new licence would be penalised. The deadline also won’t be extended further, he said.

However, he also promised that officers would help motorists “with genuine challenges”.

Mbalula announced his plans during a media briefing to publicise the Easter weekend’s road fatality statistics.

“With only a week left to the final deadline for the extended grace period for renewal of driving licence cards that expired between 26 March 2020, and 31 August 2021, we encourage all those who have yet to come forward to renew their licences to do so without delay,” Mbalula said.

“There will be no further extension beyond the grace period.”

Motorists with expired licences, who renewed during the grace period, should keep their old licence and renewal receipt handy.

“In terms of the regulations of the Road Traffic Act, you are not going to be penalised. We are going to allow you to renew, and what you need to prove to the law enforcer is a receipt that I’ve renewed, as well as my old licence,” said RTMC CEO Makhosini Msibi.

“Anybody that comes beyond the 5th of May will be compelled to renew but and over and above [the renewal], you are therefore compelled to take a temporary driver’s licence because you don’t fall within the grace period.”

The minister also gave an update on the backlog of expired driver’s licences in South Africa, which currently sits at 1.3 million cards.

He explained that an analysis of expired licences by age revealed that motorists between the age of 25 and 50 constitute 68% of drivers with expired licences.

He added that 25% of motorists do not honour bookings made through the online system.

Mbalula said that the Department of Transport is working with the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) and local authorities to implement a plan to help those seeking to renew their licences.

“This plan is already operational in all provinces,” he stated.

According to the minister, the plan entails: