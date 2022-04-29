The debate around filling tyres with nitrogen instead of compressed air is fast and furious, but we noticed no difference during our testing.

Many garages and tyre retailers will encourage the use of nitrogen, even charging extra for it, touting benefits such as reduced wear, less heating, and even less pressure change due to heat.

MyBroadband filled up two tyres on one side of a car with nitrogen. We went through a few inflation and deflation cycles to eliminate most of the compressed air.

We fitted the tyres with the monitoring system we tested previously.

We then used the car to run errands for the day, with some spirited driving to try and heat the tyres as much as possible, while taking regular notes of the pressure and temperature reported by each sensor.

After compiling the data, we looked for any noticeable difference between the tyres on either side of the car.

The most significant difference was the heating and pressure changes between the front and rear tyres. The front tyres heated up substantially more, and their pressure increased consistently with that temperature.

This is due to the vehicle having a front biased all-wheel-drive system, and the steering also being done with the front wheels.

However, the temperatures and pressures between the two sides of the vehicle were never far apart.