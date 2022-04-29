South Africa considering combining ID and driver’s licence smart cards

Ministers in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet have been tasked to look at implementing an all-in-one identity card system that will combine all citizens’ important information — including ID, driving licence, and social security (Sassa).

However, during a media briefing this week, transport minister Fikile Mbalula said South Africa is another ten years away from implementing a unified card.

“God-willing I will no longer be minister by then,” Mbalula said.

“When you go for Sassa, when you go for everything, you will have a single card at your disposal,” Mbalula said during a media briefing on the Easter road fatality statistics on Thursday, 28 April 2022.

In the meantime, South Africa will be rolling out a new driving licence card.

“We are 10 years behind [the rest of the world] in terms of a driver’s licence card,” Mbalula said.

The minister initially announced that a new driver’s licence card would roll out in South Africa towards the end of 2022, targeting July for a pilot phase and October for an official launch.

“The machine that produces driver’s licences is the old machine. No other country in the world is still using that machine,” Mbalula said.

“That is why we are producing a new card.”

Mbalula said that South Africa’s new machine would be on par with the developed world.

It would feature security enhancements, allowing its use as an alternative form of identification, he said.

South Africa’s old driving licence card would be phased out over five years.

However, on 14 January 2022, Mbalula revealed that the new driver’s licence card had been delayed, and his department is now targeting October 2023 to begin the pilot phase.

Mbalula also recently announced that the DoT wants to launch a digital driver’s licence (eDL) in the 2024/25 financial year.

“The introduction of the digital driving licence will be preceded by the introduction of the new driving licence card, which is set to be launched in October 2023,” he wrote in response to parliamentary questions.

He added that the design of the new driver’s licence card had been finalised and that the department is waiting for approval from Cabinet.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) had proposed a unified identity and driving licence card system in May 2021, BusinessTech reported.

The group said that driver’s licences should be registered and linked to identity document cards and that the change should include extending the validity period for driver’s licences from five to ten years.

Outa said this would address the chaotic driver’s licence renewal situation South Africa has experienced since the Covid-19 pandemic.

“If government wants to find a solution for this problem, they need to treat the cause and not the symptoms,” the portfolio manager for Outa’s public governance division, Dominique Msibi, said.

“We need to see a complete system overhaul that is more innovative and convenient to motorists but that achieves what the driver’s license was set out to achieve in the first place.”

“We also need to see a corruption-proof system and a process that deals with incompetence in the public service,” Msibi added.