Driver’s licence card renewal grace period expires

South African motorists have been warned that the grace period for renewing expired driver’s licence cards in South Africa lapsed yesterday, 5 May 2022.

According to the latest data from transport officials, around 1.3 million licence cards that expired between 26 March 2020 and 31 August 2021 had still not been renewed by the beginning of May.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula previously warned that law enforcement would step up their efforts and penalise those who had failed to renew by the latest deadline.

The department has repeatedly extended the grace period to help motorists struggling to get a booking slot or managing to complete their renewal at a driver’s licence testing centre (DLTC).

Mbalula has attributed the backlog to administrative issues and corrupt practices among DLTC officials and the knock-on effect of the initial closures of its branches during the first few weeks of lockdown.

However, motorists have complained that the department’s new online system for booking a timeslot to submit renewal applications is the problem.

Some reported trying for months to get a slot on the new system.

Mbalula said that motorists who had already renewed their cards but had not received them should not be concerned.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) advised motorists with expired cards and who renewed during the grace period to keep their old licence and renewal receipt on hand.

“In terms of the regulations of the Road Traffic Act, you are not going to be penalised,” said RTMC CEO Makhosini Msibi.

Msibi said that motorists should be able to show their old licence and renewal receipt to law enforcement officials should they be pulled over or asked to do so at a roadblock.

Motorists who visit a DLTC after 5 May 2022 will be allowed to renew as usual but will be compelled to take a temporary driver’s licence.

Mbalula claimed that the department had “done everything to remove the obstacles that were an impediment in the renewal of driving licences.”

“It is now up to the public to overcome their inertia and comply,” the minister said.

The Automobile Association of South Africa (AA) said that although it agreed with the minister that drivers must take responsibility for renewing their licences, it was not convinced that everything had been done to remove obstacles in the renewal process.

“Until every DLTC in South Africa operates at the same levels as the two flagship centres in Gauteng, we cannot accept that everything is being done to accommodate all motorists,” the AA stated.

“Until this is the case, we continue to argue for an extension of the renewal deadline.”

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) also previously warned the government not to “start a war with motorists it cannot win”.

It also called for motorists to be exempt from fines for expired licence cards until the backlog was resolved.

‘The public’s inability to comply with the regulations is largely due to the department’s incompetence, and the public shouldn’t be punished for it,” Outa said.