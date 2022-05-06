The chances of getting a FlySafair ticket for R8 — less than getting a full house in poker

The chances of getting your hands on a FlySafair flight ticket for R8 during its Crazy Sale on Wednesday was less than 1.9%.

FlySafair started the much-hyped sale in 2015, offering a limited number of tickets for R1. It gradually increased the fare by R1 each year thereafter.

But the sale went on a two-year hiatus as the airline industry suffered under strict travel curbs in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19 lockdown measures.

The budget airliner brought its special back with a bang this year, offering 30,000 one-way or return tickets to various destinations across South Africa for R8.

Those looking for a steal had to visit its website and wait their turn to be let into the booking section.

The site would randomly select which users to let through using an ID-based queuing system.

The highest number of concurrent IDs in the waiting room was over 1 million in the early morning, close to when FlySafair opened the sale at 09:00.

The system generated 1,692,891 unique IDs, each representing a device from which users accessed the website.

FlySafair sold 31,713 seats for R8 each throughout the day, surpassing the 30,000 it had initially offered.

Assuming a best-case scenario of just one seat per ID, only 1.87% of the nearly 1.7 million IDs generated were taken through to the booking system and managed to get a ticket. That converts to odds of roughly 52:1.

However, visitors were allowed to book seats for up to 10 passengers if they could find enough open seats.

That means it is likely the number of people who succeeded in buying a ticket was less than 1.87%.

To put this into perspective, the chance of getting a full house in Texas Hold ’em poker, the fourth-rarest hand in the game, is around 2.6%, or 37.5:1.

FlySafair told MyBroadband that some fortunate buyers were actually let through to the booking system twice despite these very slim odds.

“There were a few people, less than 1% of bookings, who managed to get onto the site more than once to make a booking,” the airline said.

“Obviously, the odds of that happening are incredibly slim — like winning the lottery twice! But there were one or two examples.”

FlySafair chief marketing officer Kirby Gordon said the airline had learnt a lot since it first ran the sale.

In previous years, the website had crashed due to heavy user traffic, but FlySafair said it had a low error rate this year.

“Being wiser and more experienced, we’ve invested a great deal in our IT infrastructure and have introduced features like the waiting room to maintain order,” said Gordon.

“We’ve also included a random selection process that helps to ensure that access to the ridiculously cheap tickets is fair.”

“While there’s a lot of pressure on the day, it’s a good reminder of why we do what we do.”

“Our main purpose has been to open the skies to more South Africans, and the sale is an opportunity to really break down the barriers to entry for air travel.”