South Africa’s new driver’s licence card and machine coming in the next year — what to expect

South Africa’s new driver’s licence card will be introduced by March 2023 and could incorporate blockchain technology.

That is according to the Department of Transport’s Driver’s Licence Card Account (DLCA) division’s 2022/2023 annual performance plan, which was recently presented to Parliament.

In his introductory statement to the plan, transport minister Fikile Mbalula said the new card and its printing machine would be rolled out in the 2022/23 financial year.

“The DLCA will introduce the highly-secured driving licence that is internationally recognised and procure the new state of the art driving licence machine that has a higher capacity to meet the growing demand of the citizens of the country,” Mbalula stated.

Mbalula previously told Parliament that the new licence would only be ready by October 2023, one year after the system was scheduled to go live.

According to a tender document for the new driving licence card, the winning bidder was supposed to get three months between January 2022 and March 2022 to manufacture and assemble the new card system.

A pilot phase would start in July 2022, followed by the card’s launch in October 2022.

However, it appears that the card’s design is still awaiting approval from the Cabinet.

The transport department’s acting director-general, Mthunzi Madiya, said the new card and machine would help reduce card production turnaround times.

The DLCA explained the modernised card would be “secure”, “high quality and “durable”.

“The introduction of the new driving licence involves a new design of the driving licence card and the re-engineering of processes to allow for agility and focusing on delivering services efficiently and quickly,” the DLCA said.

“The project will allow for the adoption of digital technologies such as blockchain and other related technologies.”

The DLCA said the design approval process and the procurement of the machine would run concurrently.

The new card production environment will lay the foundation for a mobile or e-driving licence (e-DL), which Mbalula previously said was slated for launch in the 2024/25 financial year.

The minister has also claimed that government is considering an all-in-one smart card system that will combine a user’s identity document and driver’s licence.

Mbalula has repeatedly promised a new and improved driver’s licence card to help the country address its ongoing card renewal crisis.

Corruption and administrative issues at driver’s licence testing centres, a two-month breakdown of the country’s only card printing machine, glitches in the online booking system and the Covid-19 pandemic hampered motorists’ ability to renew their cards in 2020 and 2021.

Despite several grace periods extended to give motorists more time to renew their cards, the department said that around 1.2 million had still not been renewed by the start of May, just days before the final deadline of 5 May 2022 came around.

The DLCA’s performance plan for the 2022/2023 financial year is embedded below.

