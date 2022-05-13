Only one in ten drivers who have been sent SMS messages to confirm that their licence cards are ready for collection are coming forward, according to the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).

In an interview with 702, RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said that only 10% of drivers are coming forward to collect their cards, resulting in a pile-up of 32,000 completed cards at its offices.

“We have received 32,000 driving licence cards, and we have sent SMSes for people to come forward and collect, but only 10% are coming forward,” Zwane said.

The RTMC told MyBroadband that it confirmed the delivery of SMSes with follow-up phone calls, and only a minority said they had collected their cards.

However, there are several complaints online relating to people not receiving confirmation that their card is ready.

“F*** the department of transport!! Fuel has become unaffordable. I’ve been to the licensing centre x2 extra times. Sms hasn’t arrived yet. And all this in more than six months since I applied & paid for mine, using the correct reference number!” one angry motorist said on Twitter.

“Phone the office asap tomorrow where u applied. I just collected mine today and was notify they about to destroy uncollected renewed licences. I never got a sms. They say the system has been broken for months,” another driver posted.

A MyBroadband staff member also recently resorted to queuing for hours at the testing centre where they renewed.

It had been nearly six months since they had applied for their driving licence card, they had not received an SMS, and they wanted to avoid it being destroyed.

Zwane explained that the cards building up at their offices are from renewal applications submitted towards the end of 2021. He added that the validity of temporary licences acquired at the time would soon expire.

“These relate to people who applied between October 2021 and December 2021 [and] they have not yet collected them,” he said.

“I suspect that some people have temporary licences, and they think they can still drive on those, but even those, they are going to run out of time soon.”

“If you applied in October, your temporary licence will be running out of time in this month or next month,” he added.

He also explained that driving licence cards must be collected from the office at which the holder submitted their application and that these will be open between 07:00 and 21:00.

“We are mindful that people should not wait too long when collecting, so we encourage them to come on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday when the queues are not long,” he added.