Why it’s unlawful for driving licence cards to expire in South Africa

Afriforum has explained why it believes that driver’s licence cards should never expire and is launching a legal case to challenge the requirement to renew them.

The civil rights organisation recently announced it would be approaching the courts to have driver’s licence card renewals and fines for expired cards declared illegal.

“The legislation does not clearly distinguish between a ‘driving licence’ and a ‘driving licence card’,” Afriforum said. “It neither explicitly states that motorists must apply for new licence cards upon expiry.”

“It does not even state that it is a crime to drive with an expired licence card nor prescribe any fines, penalties or sanctions.”

“It is outrageous that there appears to be no legislation validating the requirement for driving licence cards to be renewed every five years,” Afriforum’s campaign officer for strategy and content, Reiner Duvenage, stated.

Shortly after MyBroadband reported on the announcement, Driving.co.za managing director Rob Handfield-Jones wrote in to contradict Afriforum’s claims.

Handfield-Jones agreed that there are many good arguments for licence card validity periods to be longer, but he disputed Afriforum’s legal argument.

He said the regulations defining the differences between the licence and the card could not be clearer.

Handfield-Jones said that section 12 of the National Road Traffic Act (NRTA) provided the legal foundation for the driving licence. At the same time, NRT regulation 108 explained the process to renew expired driver’s licence cards.

Afriforum campaign officer Reiner Duvenage has clarified that the crux of the organisation’s case had to do with inconsistencies between the NRTA and its accompanying regulations.

Duvenage explained the regulation that determined the five-year validity period for a card was made by the transport minister as part of their powers under section 5 of the NRTA.

Afriforum argues that these regulations were inconsistent with the earlier determination in the Act, which states a driving licence was indefinite unless the licence was suspended or cancelled in terms of the Act.

In addition, Afriforum contends the regulations concerning the driver’s licence card were inconsistent with NRT Regulation 101(2)(a), in which the minister had exercised their power to prescribe the period of validity of a driving licence as “indefinite”.

Afriforum believes there is no apparent reason for the validity period to be five years, making the decision “unreasonable and irrational”.

Duvenage added the requirement to apply for and be issued with a new card was not related to any power of the transport minister to regulate the operation of a vehicle on a public road, nor to achieve the goals of the NRTA.

“Insofar as section 75 of the NRTA does purport to confer upon the transport minister wide and untrammelled powers, vaguely expressed, including the power to set a period of validity for a ‘driving licence card’ that is not aligned with the period of validity of the licence itself, it is itself inconsistent with the separation of powers envisaged under the Constitution of South Africa,” Duvenage said.