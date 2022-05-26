35 computers stolen in Centurion driver’s licence centre burglary — renewals suspended

The City of Tshwane (CoT) says its Centurion Driving Licence Centre has suspended driver’s licence card renewals after it suffered a break-in on Wednesday night.

The city’s roads and transport department said burglars made off with 35 computers during the incident, which has been reported to the police for further investigation.

The city said that driving licence card renewals and the registration and licencing of motor vehicles would be suspended until further notice.

It apologised for the inconvenience caused and urged residents to use the Akasia, Bronkhorstpruit, Rayton, and Waltloo driver’s licence centres as alternatives for these services.

The burglary did not impact applications and testing for driver’s and learner’s licences.

Thieves previously broke into the Centurion and Waltloo centres in 2017, taking cameras, computers, and live capture systems.

It should be noted that the CoT’s centre just off Nellmapius Road is separate from the driver’s licence testing centre the national transport department recently opened in Centurion to help catch up on a backlog of card renewals.

That facility is operated at the offices of the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) and is located in Eco Park, around the corner from Tshwane’s centre.

The City of Tshwane’s full statement on the break-in is embedded below.