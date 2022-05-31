Huge petrol price hike from Wednesday — but it could have been much worse

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has announced fuel price adjustments for June 2022, with substantial increases for motorists driving petrol and diesel vehicles.

From Wednesday, 1 June 2022, the retail prices of unleaded 95 and unleaded 93 petrol will increase by R2.33 and R2.43, respectively.

That will push the inland price of petrol to around R24 per litre and over R23 on the coast.

Motorists with diesel cars will be slightly better off, with wholesale prices increasing by R1.07 for 50ppm and R1.10 for 500ppm.

The price increases for petrol, diesel, and illuminating paraffin will be as follows:

Unleaded 95 petrol — Increase of R2.33

Unleaded 93 petrol — Increase of R2.43

50ppm diesel — Increase of R1.07

500ppm diesel — Increase of R1.10

Illuminating paraffin — Increase of R1.56

The table below summarises South Africa’s petrol price changes for June 2022.