BMW announces all-electric X1

BMW has announced an all-electric version of its entry-level X1 — and it will be known as the iX1 xDrive30.

The iX1 xDrive30 boasts a dual-motor drivetrain that can achieve a combined power output of up to 230kW and accelerate from a stop to 100km/h in 5.7 seconds.

It features a 64.7kWh battery pack with an approximate range of between 413km and 438km, and it can fast-charge up to 130kW, which BMW says can add 75 miles (120km) of range in ten minutes.

“Within this charge level range, enough energy can be sourced from a high-power-charging point in just ten minutes to increase range by 120 kilometres / 75 miles,” BMW said.

BMW has redesigned the entire X1 range — which it expects to launch in October 2022 — including two diesel and petrol models, and a pair of plug-in hybrids in addition to the all-electric iX1.

The petrol, diesel, hybrid, and all-electric models will be built at BMW’s manufacturing plant in Regensburg, Germany, and come off the same production line.

The company has not revealed pricing for the range and has not confirmed whether the iX1 will launch in South Africa.

The BMW iX1 xDrive30

Now read: Kulula owner accused of using sale to raise cash one day before stopping flights